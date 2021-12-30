Podcast: Little Giants

It’s the post-Christmas blues here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast. We’re live from Studio Blue as Donna and Cadillac Jack talk emojis, domain traffic, and the Christmas surprise we all needed to hear. Tune in and tune out. Then give us a call. 7704646024.
What else is there to say about the Giants at this point? They are a dysfunctional mess and are not coming close to competing in football games. In a stunning turn of events, they are the current laughingstock that plays at MetLife Stadium, not the Jets. Big Blue was blown out again Sunday, 29-3. The game seemed over in the first quarter. This comes against a team that came in with a 5-10 record. It’s ugly.
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. Dust off those headphones and tune into this classic episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, where we visit the crumbled ruins of the world’s largest flour mill—formerly one of Minneapolis’s most prominent graffiti-writing locations, and later a museum.
When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
On Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes pulled out a 48-45 Rose Bowl win over Utah. According to reports, Buckeyes assistant Matt Barnes has confirmed that he is heading to Memphis to become their defensive coordinator. Ohio State assistant Matt Barnes confirmed to @LettermenRow that he is taking the defensive coordinator...
Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
Ken Rosenthal shared a statement on Monday in response to a report about him losing his job with MLB Network. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Monday about Rosenthal’s status. He said that Rosenthal was quietly taken off-air by MLB Network in 2020 for about three months due to criticism of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Marchand further reported that Rosenthal has since been forced out at MLB Network entirely, as the reporter’s contract was not renewed for 2022.
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals notched one of the biggest wins of the season on Sunday, knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs with a last-second field goal. With the win, the Bengals clinched the AFC North, securing a playoff berth in Year 2 of the Burrow era. Burrow’s girlfriend,...
On Saturday afternoon, the college football world welcomed in the New Year with an incredible slate of bowl games. Arguably the best game on the docket came in the mid-afternoon window. No. 6 Ohio State took the field for a contest against No. 11 Utah in what promises to be an incredible game.
New Year’s Day began with ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit uttering a line on College GameDay that would echo for hours, with the blowback becoming deafening as unfortunate events unfolded hours later in New Orleans. "I think this era of player just doesn't love football,” Herbstreit said, in discussing players...
There was a lot of discussion leading up to the Sugar Bowl about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral deciding to play into the game instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players in Corral’s position often opt out to avoid injury that could hinder their draft stock. For Corral, that became a reality on Saturday night.
It can happen to anyone. There are all kinds of injuries in the wrestling world and some of them can be a lot more intense than others. One of the biggest problems with dealing with injuries is that they could take place at any time. That means a simple fluke accident could take someone out, and unfortunately that was the case again this weekend as a WWE star got banged up pretty badly.
Welcome back. There have been all kinds of wrestlers throughout the history of WWE that it is almost impossible to keep track of them all. Out of those wrestlers, there are some who stand out more than others and those are the wrestlers who are often remembered the most fondly. The best of those are enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame, and now one of those wrestlers is back.
Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
The Chicago Bears showed a lot of fight in their win over the Seattle Seahawks last week, leading to some speculation that head coach Matt Nagy might keep his job heading into the 2022 season. That remains unlikely to happen, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that...
FOX’s Greg Olsen has been making a run at Tony Romo in the favorite analyst department, but the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback made a strong move on Sunday. Romo, who is calling the Cincinnati Bengals against Kansas City Chiefs game, made a children’s show reference during Sunday’s game.
At least one NFL head coach is likely getting fired following the 2021 season. It’s been a disappointing season for Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears. The NFC North franchise entered the 2021 season hoping to contend for a playoff spot, but they’ve been one of the worst teams in the conference.
Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is doing "fine" after enduring the unimaginable. On Monday, Schneider, who resides in Oakland, California, revealed on Twitter that she was robbed of some of her personal belongings. "Hi all! So, first off: I'm fine," the Ohio native, 42, tweeted. "But I got robbed yesterday, lost...
