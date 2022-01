Offensive lineman Max Mitchell and safety Percy Butler have been invited to the 2022 NFL Combine. The event will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from March 1-7. This is the second-straight year that Louisiana will have two representatives at the NFL’s pre-draft workout after running backs Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas were both extended invites last year. Mitchell, who will […]

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO