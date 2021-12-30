ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tavien Feaster: Back with Arizona

 6 days ago

Feaster was signed to the Cardinals' practice squad Wednesday,...

Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
FanSided

Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to Ja’Marr Chase after Bengals’ thrilling win

We’re joking. Patrick Mahomes probably does wish Ja’Marr Chase was part of his wide receiver room, but the Kansas City Chiefs are generally doing fine in that department. In Week 17, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Chiefs in a thrilling 34-31 victory that was exactly as advertised: plenty of touchdowns, some questionable calls by Zac Taylor (that worked out in his favor, lucky for him), and a few distinguishable broken records.
NFL
Arizona State
The Spun

Steve Mariucci Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Recruiting Success

NFL Network’s Steve Mariucci loves how successful Deion Sanders has been on the recruiting trail. Mariucci was seen with Travis Hunter, the nations top overall prospect for the 2022 class who committed to Jackson State a couple of weeks ago. He posted a photo wishing him luck and to...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

The Betting Line For Alabama vs. Georgia Has Changed

Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship. Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later. Alabama head...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Here is why LA Rams Jalen Ramsey rapped Taylor Rapp in Week 17 win

While some fans may have expected a blowout win against the Baltimore Ravens in their home field M & T Stadium, that was never going to happen. The Ravens were wounded, fighting through injuries and COVID-19 protocols just as the LA Rams had done just days earlier. And the Ravens were desperate for a win, in any way possible.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans make big Julio Jones move ahead of Week 18 vs. Texans

The Tennessee Titans were hoping Julio Jones could help the offense reach new heights in 2021 after acquiring the veteran wideout in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. That has been far from the case, however, as Jones has spent more time battling injury than actually contributing on the field. His latest setback saw him placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list, but it seems he should be ready to return for the regular-season finale on Sunday. According to Field Yates, the Titans activated Jones from the COVID-19 list on Monday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Injury News

The Cincinnati Bengals are the champions of the AFC North. Cincinnati came from behind to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Unfortunately, it’s not all smiles for the Bengals following Sunday’s win. Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to limp off the field with a knee injury...
NFL

