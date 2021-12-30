Kerrith Whyte: Heading to Green Bay

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped New York with a 28-24 win over the Jets, but they will board their team flight home short a player. In the third quarter, star wideout Antonio Brown took off his shoulder pads, his shirt and other equipment before exiting the field in a strange manner.
NFL fans are praising Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin following the wild scene with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who began his career with Pittsburgh, appeared to quit mid-game during Tampa Bay’s contest against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
According to earlier reports, Antonio Brown walked out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 17 game against the New York Jets because he was benched in the second half. Apparently, that’s not really how things went based on Bruce Arians’ story. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports revealed...
We’re joking. Patrick Mahomes probably does wish Ja’Marr Chase was part of his wide receiver room, but the Kansas City Chiefs are generally doing fine in that department. In Week 17, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Chiefs in a thrilling 34-31 victory that was exactly as advertised: plenty of touchdowns, some questionable calls by Zac Taylor (that worked out in his favor, lucky for him), and a few distinguishable broken records.
The action on the field was pretty one-sided in yesterday’s Sunday Night Football tilt between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. But the fans at Lambeau Field were definitely into it, and offered us at least one viral photo. During the game, NBC cameras panned to a unique...
10. SILVER-AND-BLUE LINING?: With this 25-22 loss at home to Arizona, the Dallas Cowboys can no longer grab the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs. Which is a ... good thing?. Dallas is 6-2 on the road; 5-3 at AT&T Stadium. And yet, in the face of it all,...
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC on Sunday night, with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions will be for stats only, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. are planning on playing. The Packers’...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was not benched. Instead, his vaccination status came back to haunt him. Yes, vaccinated individuals can still get COVID-19, but the likelihood of being infected is far greater when said person opts out of that defense system. Cousins has opted not to get vaccinated, which while his choice, also gives Vikings fans the right to be angry with him for missing a relatively large moment in their season.
The Green Bay Packers clinched the top seed in the NFC with their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. That means they will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and Aaron Rodgers is hoping for better weather this year than the Packers had a year ago. Of course, his definition of better would be worse for the average person.
The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
On Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers officially clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Packers still have one game remaining on their regular season schedule and most assumed they would rest their starters for the playoffs rather than risking injury in a meaningless game against the Detroit Lions.
Antonio Brown stripped his uniform off and left the field in a surreal scene during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game on Sunday, and we may now know what set him off. According to Bucs radio sideline reporter TJ Rives, Brown was benched by Bruce Arians prior to quitting...
After 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it appears Ben Roethlisberger quarterbacked his last game in Heinz Field. Befittingly, the occasion was highlighted on the ESPN Monday night stage against the Cleveland Browns. Two things that Big Ben has dominated over course of his future Hall of Fame career. That...
