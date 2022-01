WEST GROVE, PA — Melanie Weiler joined the YMCA of Greater Brandywine team in November 2021 as the executive director of the Jennersville YMCA located in West Grove, PA. Weiler began her career with the YMCA in 1993, serving in several leadership roles throughout the organization. She then went on to work with other nonprofits throughout Chester County, most notably in the areas of poverty alleviation, food insecurity and homeless prevention programs as well as collective impact initiatives.

