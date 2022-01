EUCLID, Ohio — Police and agents with the Cleveland division of the FBI are searching for a man who robbed a Citizens Bank branch Monday morning. The suspect entered the bank at 23300 Lakeshore Blvd. at about 9:20 a.m., according to a news release from the FBI. The suspect waited in line, then approached a teller and demanded money, claiming he had a gun. The man left the bank and was last ween walking south on East 232nd Street.

16 HOURS AGO