BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Thirty-six years as a district educator came down to one afternoon, Thursday, Dec. 23, for Bloomfield High School counselor Manuela Gonnella. Growing up in Newark’s Ironbound section, attending East Side High School and Montclair State University, Gonnella did her college practicum and student teaching at BHS. And although she was hired as a history teacher for the high school, she was transferred to South Middle School and later to Bloomfield Middle School.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO