LETTER: Joe Manchin is just representing the people who elected him

Last summer, after spending months frustrating his party’s efforts to protect voting rights against GOP incursions, Joe Manchin finally came to the table with an actual proposal. It wasn’t perfect, and it didn’t go as far as the For the People Act, but it was a strong enough plan that even Stacey Abrams, the Democrats’ leading voice on the issue, was able to support it. But the ink didn’t even have time to dry on Manchin’s compromise before Mitch McConnell spelled out its doom: “The plan endorsed by Stacey Abrams is no compromise,” the Senate minority leader said, calling the plan an “election takeover.” The proposal, McConnell continued, represented an “assault on the fundamental idea that states, not the federal government, should decide how to run their own elections.”

1 DAY AGO