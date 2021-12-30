ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LETTER: Joe Manchin is just representing the people who elected him

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Joe Manchin has been continually “raked over the coals” for his “lack of loyalty.” A senator’s oath of office makes no mention of “loyalty.” The overriding emphasis is to...

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

What Joe Manchin wants

Senator Joe Manchin's sudden declaration that he opposed the President's Build Back Better initiative sent shockwaves through Washington and the climate movement – although many progressives had previously feared that Manchin would, after weakening many climate vital provisions, turn on the whole project. They were right. As Democrats wrestle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate#Political Party#Republican#Democrat
KEYT

Manchin delivers blow to Democrats as he signals opposition to changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the pivotal Senate swing vote, made clear on Tuesday that he remains deeply skeptical of overhauling the chamber’s rules on a simple majority basis to advance voting legislation, a clear sign that a frantic push by Democrats to win his support to change the filibuster and pass one of the party’s core priorities is likely doomed.
Reuters

Manchin's reluctance leaves Democrats' U.S. voting rights bill at risk

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Democrats' efforts to pass voting rights legislation in Congress appeared in jeopardy on Tuesday, as a centrist Democratic senator said he had little interest in a strategy that would allow the party to bypass Republican opposition. Senator Joe Manchin told reporters that it was...
Axios

Scoop: Manchin returns to Build Back Better negotiations with demands

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is open to reengaging on the climate and child care provisions in President Biden's Build Back Better agenda if the White House removes the enhanced child tax credit from the $1.75 trillion package — or dramatically lowers the income caps for eligible families, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.
Axios

Senate Dems, Biden resume Manchin chase to salvage BBB

The Senate Democratic Caucus sees salvaging the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better package as key to boosting the party’s chances in this fall's midterms, especially as President Biden’s popularity sags in the polls. Why it matters: The White House isn't the only one still courting Sen. Joe Manchin...
The Independent

Manchin still a no, Biden's $2T bill on Dems' back burner

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Tuesday his opposition to President Joe Biden s roughly $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives remains undimmed, as party leaders said work on the stalled measure was on hold until at least later this month. Manchin, D-W.Va., told reporters that he's not currently negotiating with the White House over the standoff, but didn't rule out continuing talks. Manchin, who was his party's chief remaining holdout over months of talks, surprised and angered party leaders before Christmas by saying he could not support the legislation as written. “I feel as strongly today as...
Vanity Fair

“The Senate Must Evolve”: Chuck Schumer Seizes On January 6 to Try to Break Voting-Rights Stalemate

Last summer, after spending months frustrating his party’s efforts to protect voting rights against GOP incursions, Joe Manchin finally came to the table with an actual proposal. It wasn’t perfect, and it didn’t go as far as the For the People Act, but it was a strong enough plan that even Stacey Abrams, the Democrats’ leading voice on the issue, was able to support it. But the ink didn’t even have time to dry on Manchin’s compromise before Mitch McConnell spelled out its doom: “The plan endorsed by Stacey Abrams is no compromise,” the Senate minority leader said, calling the plan an “election takeover.” The proposal, McConnell continued, represented an “assault on the fundamental idea that states, not the federal government, should decide how to run their own elections.”
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Dems to use Jan. 6 anniversary to supercharge voting rights push

It’s going to be an emotional week for a lot of people on Capitol Hill. With the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol siege Thursday, Congress is planning an array of memorials and speeches to commemorate one of the darkest days in American history. Lawmakers will have the opportunity to tell their personal stories of what it was like to hide from angry rioters. Cable news will blanket the airwaves with harrowing footage of the assault. Leaders of the Capitol Police will testify before the Senate Rules Committee about the security situation one year later.
MSNBC

Senate Democrats set the stage for action on multiple fronts

At this point two weeks ago, the Democrats' Build Back Better agenda was effectively dead. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced on Fox News that he wouldn't back the legislation; the White House was apoplectic; and the intra-party recriminations were well under way. But the door wasn't completely...
Fox News

Manchin rejects Build Back Better revival: 'There's been no conversations'

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., told a gaggle of reporters Tuesday that there have been "no conversations" about negotiating with Democratic leadership and President Biden on the massive social spending bill known as the Build Back Better Act. Asked whether negotiations or conversations about compromise have been ongoing, Manchin denied any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy