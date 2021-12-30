LETTER: Joe Manchin is just representing the people who elected him

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican who left the Democratic Party during the first Trump impeachment saga, told Fox News on Monday that his fellow moderate, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., should take a close look at all that his party is working to accomplish while they hold the majority in Washington.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday that the chamber will take a vote on whether to change the Senate’s legislative filibuster rules by Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 17. In a new letter to his colleagues, Schumer said the Senate will “debate and consider changes to...
Senator Joe Manchin's sudden declaration that he opposed the President's Build Back Better initiative sent shockwaves through Washington and the climate movement – although many progressives had previously feared that Manchin would, after weakening many climate vital provisions, turn on the whole project. They were right. As Democrats wrestle...
Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the pivotal Senate swing vote, made clear on Tuesday that he remains deeply skeptical of overhauling the chamber’s rules on a simple majority basis to advance voting legislation, a clear sign that a frantic push by Democrats to win his support to change the filibuster and pass one of the party’s core priorities is likely doomed.
Since his bombshell declaration on "Fox News Sunday" in late December that he could not vote for President Biden’s Build Back Better Act, Democrats have responded in typical fashion to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.'s declaration. They are foaming at the mouth. According to Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.: "It’s an...
WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Democrats' efforts to pass voting rights legislation in Congress appeared in jeopardy on Tuesday, as a centrist Democratic senator said he had little interest in a strategy that would allow the party to bypass Republican opposition. Senator Joe Manchin told reporters that it was...
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is open to reengaging on the climate and child care provisions in President Biden's Build Back Better agenda if the White House removes the enhanced child tax credit from the $1.75 trillion package — or dramatically lowers the income caps for eligible families, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.
Sen. Manchin said on Tuesday he has had "no conversations" with the White House on Build Back Better this year. This comes after he shut down Democrats' hopes of passing the bill last year. But the majority of voters still support measures within the package, per Data for Progress.
It's what Manchin has been saying for months now, so Democrats' pressure campaign doesn't seem to be having much of an effect so far. He said they're discussing various options, including restoring the talking filibuster. Think "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" but for every issue someone wants to oppose. It...
The Senate Democratic Caucus sees salvaging the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better package as key to boosting the party’s chances in this fall's midterms, especially as President Biden’s popularity sags in the polls. Why it matters: The White House isn't the only one still courting Sen. Joe Manchin...
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Tuesday his opposition to President Joe Biden s roughly $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives remains undimmed, as party leaders said work on the stalled measure was on hold until at least later this month. Manchin, D-W.Va., told reporters that he's not currently negotiating with the White House over the standoff, but didn't rule out continuing talks. Manchin, who was his party's chief remaining holdout over months of talks, surprised and angered party leaders before Christmas by saying he could not support the legislation as written. “I feel as strongly today as...
Last summer, after spending months frustrating his party’s efforts to protect voting rights against GOP incursions, Joe Manchin finally came to the table with an actual proposal. It wasn’t perfect, and it didn’t go as far as the For the People Act, but it was a strong enough plan that even Stacey Abrams, the Democrats’ leading voice on the issue, was able to support it. But the ink didn’t even have time to dry on Manchin’s compromise before Mitch McConnell spelled out its doom: “The plan endorsed by Stacey Abrams is no compromise,” the Senate minority leader said, calling the plan an “election takeover.” The proposal, McConnell continued, represented an “assault on the fundamental idea that states, not the federal government, should decide how to run their own elections.”
It’s going to be an emotional week for a lot of people on Capitol Hill. With the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol siege Thursday, Congress is planning an array of memorials and speeches to commemorate one of the darkest days in American history. Lawmakers will have the opportunity to tell their personal stories of what it was like to hide from angry rioters. Cable news will blanket the airwaves with harrowing footage of the assault. Leaders of the Capitol Police will testify before the Senate Rules Committee about the security situation one year later.
At this point two weeks ago, the Democrats' Build Back Better agenda was effectively dead. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced on Fox News that he wouldn't back the legislation; the White House was apoplectic; and the intra-party recriminations were well under way. But the door wasn't completely...
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., told a gaggle of reporters Tuesday that there have been "no conversations" about negotiating with Democratic leadership and President Biden on the massive social spending bill known as the Build Back Better Act. Asked whether negotiations or conversations about compromise have been ongoing, Manchin denied any...
Comments / 0