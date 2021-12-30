The Melvins Cancel New Year’s Eve Shows

The Melvins recently had to cancel their December 30 & 31 dates of their North American tour which was supposed to take place in San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall. The Grunge veterans posted the cancellation on their Facebook page on December 28 and let fans know that refunds will be...
In place of their canceled shows at Madison Square Garden, Phish will ring in the new year with a special free livestream show on New Year’s Eve at 8:30 p.m. ET on their YouTube channel, LivePhish.com, and SiriusXM’s Phish Radio. It will take place from The Ninth Cube. It will also feature three full sets and is part of Phish’s “Dinner and a Movie” series. The band also provided complimentary recipes for fans to cook at home. The lemon-infused menu includes Trey Anastasio’s special lemonade, a whole roasted chicken with lemon and herbs, a lemon pasta for vegetarians, and lemon bars for desert.
The Strokes have canceled their New Year’s Eve concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which was set to feature IDLES and Hinds as supporting acts. In an Instagram post, the band states: “We were so excited to be performing for everyone in Brooklyn this New Year’s Eve, but the Omicron variant has thwarted our plans. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date and details regarding refunds will be offered when the new date is announced.”
Can some people subconsciously sense what the future holds? It’s fun to consider, especially in the context of something as good-natured as the new second album by Chicago art-rockers Touched by Ghoul: it bears the unintentionally prophetic title Cancel the World. Vocalist and guitarist Angela Mullenhour (formerly of Sybris), guitarist Andrea Bauer (formerly of the Reader), bassist Alex Shumard, and drummer Paige Sandlin tracked the record at Electrical Audio in summer 2019, mixed it in January 2020, and a couple months later . . . well, you know what happened. The album follows 2016’s joyfully twisted Murder Circus, which was inspired by slasher flicks—doomed protagonists, corpses, and all. But Cancel the World casts off that narrow focus for a broader mix of sounds and subject matter, rooted in everyday frustrations and experiences (though the unhurried indie jam “Lost at the Costco” does bring to mind a couple real-life horror stories). Punk ripper “Better Than Me” is catchy enough to stick in your head for days, and “Yacht Problems” embraces the band’s noise-rock foundations. With the world slightly less canceled (at least for now), Touched by Ghoul will ring in 2022 by playing a headlining set at Liar’s Club, giving fans a chance to hear songs from Cancel the World live after a nearly two-year wait. With any luck they’ll also acknowledge the end of the holiday season by breaking out the hilariously jaded carols from their two-song 2020 EP Christmas Sluts—“Hey Old Man” includes the refrain “Merry Christmas and a big ‘fuck you’ / Silver bells, well fuck them too.”
The legendary band, The Flaming Lips, have followed suit on what many performers are doing during this time of year and have postponed their New Year’s Eve shows and have moved their performances to well off into next year, on Feb 19 and 20, which happens to be President’s Day Weekend. The venue announced on Instagram that the safety of all people involved is the most priority, stating “The Flaming Lips and The Caverns are heartbroken to deliver this news, and we know you’re no doubt sad to read it, but the health and safety of guests, staff, crew and everyone on stage is of utmost importance”. This would be in reference with the rising cases of COVID-19, which was expected to occur for this time of year.
Sohrab Habibion is known for his indie rock band, SAVAK. His current band includes members of The Nation of Ulysses, Silent Majority and Enon. Other bands that he’s been in include Edsel and Obits. He’s been in the punk, rock scene for years. In his youth, he attended dozens on punk and hardcore shows in the DC area, he even captured many of the bands on video.
Unfortunately, the United States is still fighting to eradicate (or at least contain) the Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19. The virus has split into variants, the most recent being the Omicron variant. It almost feels like the variant has pushed the country back in terms of containing and controlling the impact of the virus. As New Year’s Day approaches, the country still hopes to celebrate and usher in 2022. However, the virus has proven to still be a major threat as seen by singer Billie Joe Armstrong’s, member of the rock band Green Day, decision to back out of Miley Cyrus’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.
It’s the end of the year, and everyone has received their Spotify Wrapped playlists. Artists have also been notified about how many listeners and streams they have earned throughout the entire year. Well, it appears that Spotify listeners couldn’t get enough of the legendary rock band Metallica. The...
Since becoming one of Red Dirt and Texas country’s flagship acts in the late Nineties and early 2000s, Jason Boland & the Stragglers have been a steady, reliable source of smart, gritty songwriting and hearty country-rock albums. But after 20-plus years, it’s not always easy for Boland to continue generating new ideas at the same pace.
“We’re nine studio albums in and I’m starting to get to that point of, ‘What do you say to people?’” he says, sipping coffee in the lobby of Nashville’s boutique Russell Hotel with a scarf loosely bundled around his neck and a Jim Ward hat...
The tour will highlight their newest album Motorheart and will consist of 34 shows starting in San Diego on March 9 and ending in Boston on April 24. They will go on tour with The Dead Deads and stop at cities such as Los Angeles, Vancouver and New York. 03/09...
Get ready for a mega packed tour! Black Viel Brides, Ice Nine Kills and Motionless will, together, co-headline a new tour, “Trinity of Terrors”, set to conquer North America with 31 dates starting next year. This comes after a set of new releases from all three bands. Black View Brides released The Phantom Tomorrow and Ice Nine Kills released The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood, both in October of this year. Motionless In White released their single “Timebomb”, mid-year and announced a follow up for their last release in 2019, set to come out next year.
Metal band, Moon Tooth, released their new song “The Conduit” earlier this month and graced us with what is considered a “Psychedelic” performance video, accompanying the release. The song itself is a jam packed song, loads of energy and strong vocals all smashed in three minutes. Guitarist Nick Lee said, “Ray wrote this psychotic tune all around a Zvex Fuzz Factory. He’s great at writing a whole song around a weird tuning or a bizarre tone and he totally went for it on this one! We all loved it and, with a little nudge from Josh, John wrote some of the most over the top lyrics with a totally new vibe for him.” From the sound of that the “weird tuning” and “bizarre tone” turned into a sound musical and visual experience for the band and the fans to experience over and over.
Even though fans of Neil Young will have to wait until the pandemic is over to get a live show, Young has brought a Christmas surprise to all of his fans. While not being able to do shows on the road due to his view on concerts being super-spreader events, he still cares about his fans and wants to bring some cheer to the holiday season. With a blog post written on Christmas Day, Young released the previously unreleased album “Summer Songs”. The album consists of 8 tracks and while most of the songs got released on other albums such as “Freedom” and “Harvest Moon”, Young explains that the songs in “Summer Songs” are different from the ones that were eventually released to the public stating that “the words of these originals are significantly different from their subsequent master album releases in many cases.”. While the exact date of the recordings is unknown, it is believed that the album was originally recorded back in 1987 at Broken Arrow Ranch. Young teased the collection in November and mentioned that he found the songs while looking through vaults of his studio recording sessions. The songs all share the same unique sound based around piano and acoustic guitar and provide a less polished and laid back sound than the mastered versions eventually released with other albums. Never taking a day off, Young also released an album on December 10 called “Barn” via Reprise. In “Barn”, Young once again teams up with fellow “Colorado” collaborator to bring a harder rock edge to Young’s usual acoustic and folk influenced sound. It is unclear if Young will do live shows or tours for either of the albums due to the pandemic. Young has expressed concern regarding live performances due to people becoming exposed to the virus which forced him to cancel his Farm Aid show earlier this year.
The prolific musician and songwriter Dave Grohl’s new Hanukkah Sessions have, as of December 31, been uploaded to various streaming services. According to Consequence Sound, it is now possible to hear the Foo Fighters’ front man’s covers of over a dozen noteworthy artists on Spotify, Apple music and all other major music streaming services.
The American heavy metal band Fozzy has officially parted ways with one of its founding members. The drummer of the band, Frank Fontsere, has left the group after being with it since its founding in 1999. Loudwire has reported that the metal band will replace Fontsere with drummer Grant Brooks....
In the world of music, few genres have garnered critical disdain, more than post-grunge and hard rock. These genres are often unfairly derided thanks to a few unsavory peers who take the warmed-over scraps of great groups like Nirvana and repurpose them into their unappetizing dish. However, just because the largest acts are often serving reheated leftovers doesn’t mean that the whole genre operates along with the convention.
A 17-track album of demos recorded by Lou Reed titled “I’m So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos” was briefly released by RCA/ Sony Music on iTunes in Europe over the holiday in an apparent “copyright dump” to extend the company’s’ ownership of the recordings. The album, which was not available in the U.S., was posted on iTunes beginning on Dec. 23 but removed a couple of days later.
“I’m So Free” includes rough versions of nearly every song from Reed’s self-titled 1972 debut solo album and his breakthrough follow-up, “Transformer” — several of which he originally wrote and recorded with the...
Imagine if the lead singer of your favorite rock band was actually a lead singer for another amazing rock band. Well, according to Consequence.net, Sammy Hagar, the lead singer of the iconic rock band Van Halen, could have been Sammy Hagar of Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, Pantera or Velvet Revolver.
When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
Max Julien, best known for his starring role in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack, died Saturday on his birthday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friends. He was 88 and no cause of death has been revealed.
“A statement from his public relations team praised his character. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.”
Julien’s role in The Mack became a classic, snips of it oft-quoted in hip-hop by such...
