Blue Bottle Coffee Shiroiya Cafe / Keiji Ashizawa Design

By Hana Abdel
ArchDaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. Shiroiya Ryokan was established in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture during the Edo period and closed in 2008, despite having a history of about 300 years. It was reopened in December 2020 as SHIROIYA HOTEL which was designed by the architect Sou Fujimoto. The new...

IN THIS ARTICLE
