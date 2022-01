Removal of temporary lanes and cleanup of other construction elements along Interstate 495 in Haverhill means daytime lane closings next Tuesday through Thursday. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said crews will be removing the median crossover that carried southbound traffic during the last year over the new northbound bridge. Eventually, the extra lanes on the northbound bridge will be realigned to keep three lanes plus a future travel lane and two breakdown lanes. There will also be an exit-only lane for River Street.

4 DAYS AGO