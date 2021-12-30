George scores 17 to carry BYU past Westminster (UT) 65-53

Plenty of college football players rushed into the transfer portal immediately at the end of the 2021 regular season, but on Monday, one of the biggest names in the sport threw his hat into the ring on the late side. Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced on Monday afternoon that he...
And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday that he would enter the transfer portal and consider other schools. A new report indicates he may already have one destination at the top of his list. Williams is eyeing Georgia as a potential transfer destination, according to Blake Brockermeyer of 247 Sports. The...
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s Twitter activity shows that he is interested in recent transfer portal entrant Caleb Williams. Oklahoma has already lost Spencer Rattler to the transfer portal, and they may be on the verge of losing another. Caleb Williams, who took over for Rattler as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal, but did not rule out a return to Oklahoma. There are going to be a ton of programs interested in the true freshman and five-star recruit.
Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship. Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later. Alabama head...
On Saturday in the desert, OSU became just the second current Big 12 school to beat Notre Same in their first meeting with the Irish. Believe it or not, the Cowboys join Kansas for that honor. It was OSU's biggest comeback win in school history and Mike Gundy was asked...
This bowl season is just about over, but there is an intriguing matchup on tap for this Tuesday night. College football fans will be able to watch LSU and Kansas State square off in the TaxAct Texas Bowl tonight. It should be an exciting game between a pair of Power Five programs.
The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
You can count Alabama head coach Nick Saban among the many higher-ups in college football who isn’t exactly eager to see the College Football Playoff expanded. Speaking to the media on Monday, Saban dismissed the idea that adding more teams would mitigate the number of blowouts in the College Football Playoff. He said that the current College Football Playoff already features the four best teams and can’t see the logic to adding lower-ranked teams.
Cornerbacks coach Rod Chance and running backs coach Jim Mastro who worked under Mario Cristobal at Oregon have made other plans for the 2022 season. Cristobal will have to look elsewhere to fill those spots for the Miami football program in 2022. Chance was hired by Colorado as their CBs coach on Friday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored a career-high 37 points on Monday night to give No. 23 Wisconsin a 74-69 win over No. 3 Purdue. The Badgers (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) used a late 16-5 run to take control and win its third straight. Brad Davison added 15 points, and Davis also had 14 rebounds.
Welcome to the Memphis Sports newsletter, and happy New Year! It’s Ray Padilla, providing you with what’s happening in Memphis Tigers, Football, Grizzlies and 901 FC news in 2022. With the cancellation of the Tennessee game, the fallout over the vaccination breakdown of its roster, the pause of...
If Mario Cristobal completes his 10-year, $80 million contract, he will pocket tens of millions more than any UM coach ever has. But even before a single game is played, Cristobal already has been very good for business. After Cristobal’s hiring, UM sold 2000 new season tickets in the first...
Kiah Cox, a freshman on the Jacksonville High School girl's basketball team was named to the Dallas ISD Holiday Classic's All-Tournament team this week. The tournament annually features not only some of the top teams in the Metroplex, but from throughout the state of Texas as well. Jacksonville head girl's...
SWAC Basketball opens Monday night with several alterations but features what could be an early important battle in Baton Rouge.
