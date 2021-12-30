Merrimack Valley Chamber Plans Networking Mixer Jan. 4 at The Tap

Through the entire month of December, from Newburyport to Haverhill and beyond, the community came together to honor our veterans this holiday season. Through the efforts of Merrimack Valley Hope Mission, more than 500 fleece roll blankets were collected, and Battle Grounds Coffee Company collected more than 1,000 stuffed Christmas stockings. The gifts were distributed across the entire state and handed out at last Thursday’s Veterans Christmas Party in Haverhill.

8 DAYS AGO