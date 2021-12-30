ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Weegar, Verhaeghe help rally Panthers past Rangers 4-3

By CHARLIE McCARTHY Associated Press
Post Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — MacKenzie Weegar, Carter Verhaeghe and Anthony Duclair scored in the third period to rally the Florida Panthers past the New York Rangers 4-3 on Wednesday night as both teams returned from an extended holiday break. Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Streaking Rangers roll past Oilers, 4-1

First, the Rangers swept a New Year’s weekend home-and-home series against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Then they beat two of the best players in the world, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. So things already are coming in twos in 2022 for the Blueshirts –...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Anthony Duclair
Person
Brandon Montour
Person
Anton Lundell
Person
Aaron Ekblad
Person
Mackenzie Weegar
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Ryan Lomberg
Person
Carter Verhaeghe
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Frank Vatrano
Person
Mason Marchment
Person
Radko Gudas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#Ap#The Florida Panthers#The New York Rangers 4 3#19 15
WTHR

Mobley, Love help Cavaliers rally past Pacers 108-104

CLEVELAND — Rookie Evan Mobley had 24 points and nine rebounds, Kevin Love scored 20 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 108-104 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Jarrett Allen scored 18 points and Lamar Stevens added a season-high 15 for...
NBA
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Hockey
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Tomas Nosek, One More Staff Member In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins continue to have COVID-19 issues. On Wednesday morning, the team placed forward Tomas Nosek in the COVID-19 protocol. The team also added a staff member to the protocol. That news comes one day after the team placed winger Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in COVID-19 protocol. The Bruins had previously placed Karson Kuhlman in protocol over the weekend. The Bruins resumed their season on Saturday after having several games postponed before the holiday break due to COVID outbreaks around the league and within Boston’s roster. The Bruins have won all three of their games since resuming play. Nosek recorded an assist in Tuesday’s win over the Devils, and he contributed with a goal and an assist in the win in Detroit on Sunday. On the season — his first with Boston — he has three goals and four assists in 26 games. The Bruins are set to host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, before going on a two-game road trip to Tampa (Saturday) and Washington (Monday).
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks’ 5th straight loss, a 4-3 OT defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, proves 1 thing — the Alex DeBrincat-Patrick Kane combo still works

The Chicago Blackhawks split up Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe reunited and goalie Marc-André Fleury started his first game since Dec. 17 — all with the hope of turning around a recent slump Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche. Jonathan Toews scored for the first time since that same Dec. 17 game and DeBrincat scored two goals 40 seconds apart, but ...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy