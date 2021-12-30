ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Devin Booker sets scoring mark as Suns edge Thunder

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MNhCe_0dYpCOV100

Devin Booker matched his season high of 38 points while reaching a milestone and also had seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 115-97 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

JaVale McGee contributed 16 points and eight rebounds and Cameron Payne added 16 points and seven assists for Phoenix, which snapped a two-game slide.

Cameron Johnson had 12 points, Jalen Smith collected 11 points and 14 rebounds and Chris Paul added 10 points for the Suns.

In the first quarter, Booker (25 years, 60 days) became the seventh youngest player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career points. He finished the game with 10,034.

Booker has scored 68 points in less than a week against the Thunder. He scored 30 when Phoenix registered a 113-101 home win over Oklahoma City last Thursday.

Ty Jerome established career bests of 24 points and eight rebounds for Oklahoma City, which dropped its second straight contest. Aaron Wiggins added 22 points and eight boards for Oklahoma City, which played without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) and five others who were in COVID-19 protocols.

Both head coaches missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols — Monty Williams of Phoenix and Mark Daigneault of the Thunder. Assistant Kevin Young coached the Suns for the second straight contest while assistant Mike Wilks ran the Thunder for the second consecutive game.

The Suns were without four players due to COVID-19 protocols, including Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder.

Phoenix shot 46.1 percent from the field, including 12 of 34 from 3-point range.

Mike Muscala scored 13 points, Paul Watson added 11 and Isaiah Roby scored 10 for the Thunder, who made 39.6 percent of their shots and were 7 of 35 from behind the arc.

Oklahoma City was within 98-93 after a 3-pointer by Wiggins with 6:43 left before Phoenix rattled off 10 straight points.

Booker scored six points during the run as the Suns increased their advantage to 15 with three minutes remaining and cruised to the finish.

Booker scored 23 points in the first half as the Suns led 60-52 at the break.

The Thunder rallied to lead 75-72 after Wiggins’ basket with 4:05 left in the third quarter.

The stanza ended with McGee knocking a 23-footer through the hoop prior to the buzzer to give the Suns an 85-81 edge.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Mike Muscala
Person
Isaiah Roby
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Jalen Smith
Person
Paul Watson
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Ty Jerome
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Cameron Johnson
Person
Cameron Payne
Person
Jae Crowder
KIRO 7 Seattle

Booker scores 24 points, depleted Suns rout Hornets 133-99

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Devin Booker scored 24 points, Jalen Smith tied a career high with 19 points and 12 rebounds and the short-handed Phoenix Suns hammered the Charlotte Hornets 133-99 on Sunday night. Chris Paul had 16 assists to help the Suns improve to 28-8 —...
NBA
WDSU

Booker scores 33, leads Suns to 123-110 win over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — Devin Booker scored 33 points, Chris Paul added 11 points and 15 assists, and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-110 on Tuesday night. Mikal Bridges added 23 points for Phoenix, which picked up its seventh win over the Pelicans in the last nine games. He and Cameron Johnson (18 points) both made five 3-pointers, while veteran center Bismack Biyombo shot 6 for 6 and scored 16.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns
WCNC

Suns rout Hornets 133-99

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Devin Booker scored 24 points, Jalen Smith tied a career high with 19 points and 12 rebounds and the short-handed Phoenix Suns hammered the Charlotte Hornets 133-99. The Hornets are now 19-18 on the year. LaMelo Ball had 17 points for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr....
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ heated exchange with 50-year old coach, Phil Handy

The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
NBA
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

33K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy