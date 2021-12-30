San Francisco commercial crab season begains at Fisherman's Wharf

Commercial crab season is here in San Francisco .

At Fisherman's Wharf on Wednesday, boats that usually sell their catch of dungeness crab to wholesale fish sellers were able to sell to the public.

About two dozen people lined up at 3 p.m. when the Plumeria tied up to the dock at Pier 47. Victor and Lorraine Robles were first in line and excited for dinner.

"We took the ferry here from Alameda," Lorraine told KCBS Radio on Wednesday. "We heard crab, and we've missed two years worth of our crab feed. So as soon as we heard this, we go, 'We're there!' So here we are."

Crab fans brought bags, buckets and coolers to hold the live, fresh dungeness crab . Folks didn't mind paying the price – $10 a pound – for the first of the season that they could cook themselves.

"It'll be my first time buying live crab," John Lewis of Noe Valley told KCBS Radio. "So I was on YouTube, researching how to do the humane kill thing. Yeah, I'm excited."

Wednesday was just the start.

There will be more crab sold off Pier 47 throughout commercial crab season. Dungeness devotees can check Instagram and Facebook for hours and days when crab is available.