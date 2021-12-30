Los Angeles Lakers championship window closed, and that’s depressing for LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James is set to turn 37 on Thursday. It’s not like the four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA MVP looks like it.

James continues to play at a high level for an otherwise mediocre Lakers squad. Unfortunately, any hopes of earning that fifth championship can now pretty much be thrown out the window.

Los Angeles lost to the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday evening , dropping its record to 17-19 on the campaign. It is currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference and would have to take part in the play-in-tournament like we saw last season.

The backdrop here is yet another injury to Los Angeles Lakers star forward Anthony Davis and a lack of progression on the part of the big man. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook just has not panned out after being acquired from the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster summer-time trade.

For all intents and purposes, the Lakers’ championship window has closed. That’s more than depressing for an all-time great in LeBron James.

Related: Los Angeles Lakers schedule and predictions

Can the Los Angeles Lakers compete in the Western Conference?

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s say Los Angeles is lucky enough to earn a spot in the play-in-tournament and come out on top. Its reward would be an NBA-best Golden State Warriors squad with Klay Thompson back in the mix and Stephen Curry playing at an MVP level. This is not the same Dubs team that Los Angeles defeated in the play-in-tournament last season.

If not Golden State, the Lakers would then likely be forced to play the defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns. After taking out Los Angeles in the first round of the NBA Playoffs a season ago, the Suns have improved leaps and bounds. There’s absolutely no reason to believe that Los Angeles will be able to hang with the star trio of Devin Booker, Chris Paul and an improved Deandre Ayton . It’s just not going to happen.

That’s the crux of the issue for LeBron James and the Lakers. They don’t have the all-around talent to compete with the big boys in the Western Conference. This includes a streaking Utah Jazz squad led by MVP candidate Donovan Mitchell and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

Related: Find out where the Los Angeles Lakers stand in Sportsnaut’s NBA power rankings

Can the Los Angeles Lakers salvage the season with a blockbuster trade?

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It stands to reason that the Lakers would be linked to big-name players ahead of the February NBA trade deadline . Most recently, general manager Rob Pelinka and Co. have been linked to enigmatic Philadelphia 76ers star point guard Ben Simmons.

Outside of the questionable fit ( spacing and outside shooting ), Los Angeles simply does not have the assets to pull off a trade of this ilk. The Westbrook contract is an absolute albratross and has to be viewed as a net negative on the mark.

Russell Westbrook contract: $46.06 million player option for 2022-23

Short of the former NBA MVP guaranteeing an inquiring team that he’ll decline said option, it’s hard to imagine him being the headliner in a deal to improve the Lakers’ roster. It’s that simple.

Related: Updated Sportsnaut NBA Playoff and championship predictions

Los Angeles Lakers trade assets

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles’ trades for the likes of Westbrook and Davis has the team extremely limited in what it can offer up in terms of draft pick compensation.

2022: First-round pick to New Orleans (protected for 11-3) or Memphis (protected for 1-10)

2023: First-round pick swap with New Orleans

2024: First-round pick to New Orleans (unprotected)

This means that the earliest Los Angeles can offer up a first-round pick under NBA rules in 2026. After that? 2028. That’s too far down the line for said picks to act as major swings when it comes to a potential trade.

Then, there’s Anthony Davis. While no concrete rumors have come out suggesting that he’ll be traded, it’s clear that the All-Star has tapped out in terms of upside. In fact, he has struggled to maintain a high level of play while dealing with injuries following a brilliant performance in the Orlando bubble to conclude the 2019-20 season.

Anthony Davis stats (past two seasons): 22.5 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.0 APG, 50% shooting, 23% three-point

22.5 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.0 APG, 50% shooting, 23% three-point Anthony Davis stats (2019-20): 26.1 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.2 APG, 50% shooting, 33% three-point

Despite Davis’ regressed performance, his star power alone would likely draw interest on the trade market. The question then becomes whether Los Angeles can improve enough by trading Davis to compete out west. Short of acquiring someone like Damian Lillard, that seems far-fetched.

Could LeBron James leave the Los Angeles Lakers?

This seems to be the unlikiest scenario. His camp has also pushed back against suggestions that King James wants out. He signed with the Lakers to close out a stellar career while preparing for another career in Hollywood. That type of market is unmatched.

LeBron James contract: $44.48 million in 2022-23

As you can see, James has one more year remaining on his contract. There’s an outside shot that he sees these Lakers as non-contenders following the 2022-23 campaign and bolts for another team. In that scenario, the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and even the Golden State Warriors might make sense.

Even then, it’s way too early to come to this conclusion.

What we do know is that the Lakers are not title contenders this season. They lack the assets to pull off a trade that would make them top-end contenders. What we’ve seen thus far during the 2021-22 campaign adds another layer to this.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA rumors

More must-reads: