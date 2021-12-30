ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Fiat Lux

By Ben Cardew
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 6 days ago
The first second of "Stabat mater," track four on Catalan duo Tarta Relena's Fiat Lux, is a moment of such elusive, illusory beauty that you wish it could go on forever. It's not immediately obvious what the diaphanous, fluttering sound is, or if your headphones might be playing up. But when...

Pitchfork

Peace and Offerings EP

Katy B has spent over 10 years as the Cinderella of UK dance: a winsome anti-diva upon whom listeners project all their clubbing thrills and dreams. But her music was never just about the club. Just as often, she sang about the liminal spaces between those nights: between one weekend and the next, between sudden spark and future disaster, between dancing past the pain and feeling it full force. So when Katy returns after a five-year break to barren nightlife and a musical world that’s nothing but liminal space, the transition’s remarkably smooth.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Breathe Suite EP

When you are engulfed in panic, you’re supposed to breathe. In through your nose, out through your mouth. Slowly, and with purpose. Rhythmically filling and emptying your lungs is said to relieve inner turmoil. But what if the very act of focused respiration, the effort of making an involuntary task intentional, inflames that panic? What if air is simply not available? In Breathe Suite, London composer and multi-instrumentalist Ben Marc (né Neil Charles) examines this paradox. His swirling arrangements—which synthesize jazz, hip-hop, neoclassical, and electronic—explore multiple aspects of breath: its inherent meter, vital function, and what happens when it’s stifled.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Blood Incantation Announce New Album Timewave Zero

Blood Incantation have announced a new ambient album called Timewave Zero. The cosmic death metal band’s follow-up to 2019’s Hidden History of the Human Race is out February 25. Find the album cover below. Blood Incantation recorded their new album at Denver’s World Famous Studios. The standard edition...
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

For Damon Albarn, the ability to disconnect is vital for creativity. It’s what drew the Blur and Gorillaz frontman to Iceland’s remote wilderness nearly 25 years ago (he wrote “Song 2” on his first visit), and what has kept him returning so frequently that he’s now a dual citizen. The British singer-songwriter and musical polymath is rarely short on inspiration; he’s made more than a dozen albums spanning Britpop, Mali folk, film soundtracks, and opera (next up, he recently said, is a ballet). But in recent years, and especially during lockdown, he’s spent considerable time sitting by his piano at his home near Reykjavik, gazing out the window into the extraordinary countryside.
MUSIC
Variety

Shazam Reveals Its 5 Artists to Watch in 2022

At the top of every year, Shazam uses its data to predict five artists to watch — last year it did pretty well with Masked Wolf and Tai Verdes — and on Tuesday the song-identifying app used a combination of its its “uniquely predictive data and algorithms” as well as some selections from its parent company Apple Music’s global editorial team to pick five “artists to watch” in 2022. The selections, and the company’s accompanying explanations, are below in full — and check out a playlist with even more predictions here. apple.co/ShazamPredictions2022 Ayra Starr Ayra Starr’s rise this year was largely mounted on her...
FIFA
Pitchfork

EMA Covers Modest Mouse's "Trailer Trash": Listen

Mark and Wendy Lynch Redfern have announced a new album to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their magazine Under the Radar: The new Covers of Covers compilation is out March 4 (via American Laundromat). The album features artists covering songs by musicians who’ve been on the cover of Under the Radar. The first two offerings are EMA’s take on Modest Mouse’s “Trailer Trash,” and Grandaddy’s cover of Metric’s “Blindness.” Hear the songs below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

"Faultline"

On “Faultline,” Girlpool embrace balladry. As they’ve moved from the rough-edged DIY sound of their earliest work to the heavier guitar of 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary, Harmony Tividad and Avery Tucker have evolved toward a less abrasive but equally immersive expression of sentimentality. Now, two years later, the duo turns to a smoothed-out, ethereal pop sound with the help of producer Yves Rothman, who’s worked with artists like Yves Tumor and Miya Folick. “Faultline” opens with a trickle of piano like a music box melody, and Tividad sings to us from on high while Tucker harmonizes. Behind the wispy, dreamlike vocals, slow-motion blooms of synth invoke the supernatural presences Tividad sings of: Angels, ghosts, crowding gossamer bodies.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Thom Yorke Play the Smile's "Free in the Knowledge"

Back in October, Thom Yorke performed at an event called Letters Live at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Solo, Yorke played a song from his band the Smile called “Free in the Knowledge.” Yorke’s performance has now been published online, as Stereogum notes. Watch below. The Smile—the...
MUSIC
Entertainment
Rock Music
Country
Afghanistan
Music
Pitchfork

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share New Song "SB-09": Listen

Annually, since 2013, Unknown Mortal Orchestra have released a new ambient or instrumental track around Christmastime. The new installment, “SB-09,” features bandleader Ruban Nielson’s brother Kody on drums. Listen to the nearly-19-minute “SB-09” below. Unknown Mortal Orchestra returned this past summer with the singles “Weekend...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Best Jazz and Experimental Music of 2021

Whether recorded remotely, live, or in-studio, the jazz and experimental music that left the biggest impression this year did so primarily because it challenged us to find momentum in life. In jazz, Anthony Joseph summoned Shabaka Hutchings and Jason Yarde for a quest to take political poetry as far as he could, and the Luke Stewart & Jarvis Earnshaw Quartet crafted a set split between meditative rumination and active discontent. In experimental music, Bill Orcutt overdubbed himself on an expansive collaboration with Chris Corsano, the Vietnamese trio Rắn Cạp Đuôi spliced together inscrutable psychedelic collages, and Fire-Toolz delivered a double LP packed with everything from screamo to ambient.
MUSIC
Variety

Rare Lou Reed Demos Released by RCA in Copyright-Extending Move, and Then Quickly Withdrawn

A 17-track album of demos recorded by Lou Reed titled “I’m So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos” was briefly released by RCA/ Sony Music on iTunes in Europe over the holiday in an apparent “copyright dump” to extend the company’s’ ownership of the recordings. The album, which was not available in the U.S., was posted on iTunes beginning on Dec. 23 but removed a couple of days later. “I’m So Free” includes rough versions of nearly every song from Reed’s self-titled 1972 debut solo album and his breakthrough follow-up, “Transformer” — several of which he originally wrote and recorded with the...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to WB Nutty's "Taxin": The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The Detroit duo Los and Nutty’s Panagnl4e, Vol. 3 belongs on the shortlist of the city’s best mixtapes of the last half-decade. Though I’ve given more of my attention to Los, whose weathered voice and solo tapes with Topside particularly stand out, WB Nutty is no slouch. Fuck What Ya Heard isn’t his first solo tape, but it’s the one that’s made it clear both halves of the pair are essential pieces of the Michigan rap scene. “Taxin” might be his best solo record to date. Over a beat that could be played by a marching band, Nutty delivers his trademark blend of rap dreams and colorful trap tales. I won’t leave him out of the conversation anymore.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Weeknd Reveals Tracklist for New Album Dawn FM

The Weeknd has detailed his forthcoming LP Dawn FM, which features Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey. After releasing a trailer for the project, he also revealed the album’s geriatric cover art on Tuesday. Now, you can check out the full tracklist and a new trailer below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Tae Dawg's "Mil Ticket": The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. If you’re looking for a fun mixtape, try Tae Dawg’s Oozin Dawg 2. The flow-switching rapper has an ear for distinct DMV-area beats only rivaled by Lil Gray. No matter if the production has shades of moody R&B or synths bright enough for a Yeat tape, it’s paired with the blown-out percussion that’s fast become the region’s specialty. On “Mil Ticket,” those characteristic drums ride over brooding piano keys as Tae Dawg whisper-raps punchlines (“Hollows slide through yo’ Canada Goose yo’ feathers gon’ get plucked”) and references “ooze” more often than the first Power Rangers movie.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Johnny Cinco's "No Stunts": The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. This New Year’s Day, Johnny Cinco released the sequel to 2020’s Hood Drake, and Hood Drake 2 is good enough to forgive his attempts at making the self-given nickname stick. “No Stunts” counts as an early standout, with the monotone Atlanta crooner in his comfort zone over a moody trap beat. Johnny Cinco won’t wow anyone with his singing, but it’s more about the #vibes as he rattles off lavish scenes that are so routine to him that he sounds bored: riding in a luxury car with tons of women and running up the bill in Louis Vuitton for no reason except that he can. It just might give you sweet dreams about what your day would look like with a fatter bank account.
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

David Bowie's Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer's 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion's Label Sells to Warner Music Group

300 Entertainment has sold to Warner Music Group, the latest blockbuster deal in the music industry’s unprecedented shopping spree for music assets. The deal, which WMG announced Thursday, closes months of speculation and industry murmur over a potential 300 sale. The financial details of the deal aren’t immediately clear, but Bloomberg reported in October that 300 was seeking $400 million from a potential buyer for the label, while Billboard reported earlier this month that WMG was closing on the deal citing a similar figure. Warner, for its part, announced it had raised $535 million for acquisitions in November. Since Lyor Cohen —...
MUSIC
