This New Year's Day, Johnny Cinco released the sequel to 2020's Hood Drake, and Hood Drake 2 is good enough to forgive his attempts at making the self-given nickname stick. "No Stunts" counts as an early standout, with the monotone Atlanta crooner in his comfort zone over a moody trap beat. Johnny Cinco won't wow anyone with his singing, but it's more about the #vibes as he rattles off lavish scenes that are so routine to him that he sounds bored: riding in a luxury car with tons of women and running up the bill in Louis Vuitton for no reason except that he can. It just might give you sweet dreams about what your day would look like with a fatter bank account.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO