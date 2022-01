The late-Utah Sen. Bob Bennett would occasionally introduce his Democratic colleague from Nevada, Harry Reid, to his conservative family members and friends by saying that some Latter-day Saints believe a member of the church will play a role in saving the Constitution from hanging by a thread. He’d then point to Reid with a wry smile and say, they may be surprised to learn that this is the man who will actually do it.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO