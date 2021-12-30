Brother of man injured in shooting talks about loss and recovery

A woman died and a man was injured after two people shot them outside their residence Wednesday night in the Fifth Ward, Houston police said. Authorities arrived after 11:35 p.m. in the 3500 block of Gillespie, south of Interstate 10 near U.S. 59. An ambulance took the two to the hospital, where the woman died, police said. The man is expected to survive.

