Brother of man injured in shooting talks about loss and recovery

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon. The shooting happened on North Water Street near East Waggoner Street just before 3 p.m. Police said the victim was driving on Water Street when he was shot at by someone in a black Chevrolet Equinox. The […]
A woman died and a man was injured after two people shot them outside their residence Wednesday night in the Fifth Ward, Houston police said. Authorities arrived after 11:35 p.m. in the 3500 block of Gillespie, south of Interstate 10 near U.S. 59. An ambulance took the two to the hospital, where the woman died, police said. The man is expected to survive.
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday morning. Just before 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Pine Street Northeast and Broadway Street Northeast. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man...
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office are investigating a shooting on Sunday morning after a man showed up at Miami Valley Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Not long before 1 am on December 26, deputies began searching the 4000 block of Fair Oaks Road in Harrison Township for evidence […]
The Waco Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday in the 600 block of East Waco Drive. Officers responded to a call around 11:22 a.m. and found a man with a bullet entry wound that appeared not to be life-threatening, police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. Further information was...
Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting that left a man with non-life- threatening injuries. According to a release, emergency personnel received the call at 5:19 p.m. It happened on the 100 block of West Mercury Boulevard. When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He's been...
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia man was killed during a shooting on Sunday morning. Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a reported shooting around Arthur B Johnson Drive in the Lampton community on Sunday, Dec. 26, around 11:20 a.m. According to the MCSO,...
Police have identified the man who was injured Christmas Eve in an officer-involved shooting in Northeast Austin. It happened at around 10:40 p.m. in the 2400 Block of East Anderson Lane, just west of the intersection with Hwy 290. The Austin Police Department said it began when officers responded to...
Durham, N.C. — Santiago Lopez Paz, 43, of Durham, and a 17-year-old male relative shot Thursday night in a drive-by shooting in the 1200 block of Naples Place. The two were outside when they were shot by people inside a car, police said. Lopez Paz was taken to a...
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department confirms a 46-year-old man injured in aDec. 2 shooting has died from his injuries. The shooting happened at the Maingate Bar and Grill near the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Police said a 17-year-old shot 46-year-old Andrew Lee Hall Sr., of Des Moines. According to police, Hall was trying to break up a fight.
PHOENIX - A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting near a Phoenix intersection. According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened at about 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 28 near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road. "Officers located an adult male and an adult female victim,"...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A triple shooting left a man and woman critically injured in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Monday night, according to police. It happened on the 200 block of East Cambria Street around 7:15 p.m. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot once in the chest and is...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was killed and a juvenile was injured in a shooting Thursday evening at an apartment complex in Durham, police said. The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. along the 1200 block of Naples Place at the Naples Terrace apartment complex. A man and a juvenile were outside of a unit when they were shot by people in a vehicle, police said.
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton have launched an investigation after a man was injured in a shooting early Christmas morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the area of 239 Garden St. just after 1 a.m. found a 31-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Brockton police.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Bowley’s Quarters on Monday. At around 1:30 p.m. on December 20, officers responded to the unit block of Glenwood Road (21220) for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found an adult male suffering from a gunshot...
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Christmas Day after a man was left injured. According to police, a man was out buying beer at a convenience store when an SUV pulled up and opened fire. The victim was struck several times. The suspects fled...
PARMA, Ohio – A man and a woman were wounded during an accidental discharge of a firearm Thursday at a shooting center in Parma, according to police. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at Parma Armory, located at 5301 Hauserman Road, police said. A 43-year-old man shot himself in...
