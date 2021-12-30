Former New York Giant reflects on NFL legend John Madden

Antonio Brown’s sudden and bizarre departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday prompted one bold prediction from golf superstar Brooks Koepka. Koepka, who has won four major titles and finished tied for second place at the 2019 Masters, tweeted after the incident fans might be able to see the NFL wide receiver in a ring rather than on the field next.
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had a very “Gronk” response when asked about Antonio Brown’s early exit on Sunday. Per Megan Gailey, Gronkowski responded, “I dunno I was out there smashing my head against 300 pound linemen.”. Antonio Brown left the field of play on the...
Antonio Brown posted a goodbye note to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday following his bizarre outburst and departure from the team in the middle of their comeback win against the New York Jets. First, Brown posted a photo of himself on Twitter and Instagram. It appeared to be the...
According to earlier reports, Antonio Brown walked out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 17 game against the New York Jets because he was benched in the second half. Apparently, that’s not really how things went based on Bruce Arians’ story. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports revealed...
After 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it appears Ben Roethlisberger quarterbacked his last game in Heinz Field. Befittingly, the occasion was highlighted on the ESPN Monday night stage against the Cleveland Browns. Two things that Big Ben has dominated over course of his future Hall of Fame career. That...
On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. New York signed Wilson shortly after the 2021 season kicked off. Unfortunately, the latest report from Giants insider Jordan Raanan suggests Wilson’s conduct got him kicked off the team. “Isaiah Wilson released from the practice...
The Baltimore Ravens are ramping up their rivalry nostalgia with the Pittsburgh Steelers in what could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final NFL game. The Baltimore Ravens may be one of the NFL’s newer franchises, but they’ve already built an impressive legacy with several Hall of Famers already enshrined in Canton.
After Antonio Brown’s outburst during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ comeback win over the New York Jets on Sunday, Super Bowl champion head coach Tony Dungy urged NFL teams to avoid him. Dungy made clear on NBC’s "Football Night in America" show that teams should be done with him...
Le’Veon Bell may have left the Pittsburgh Steelers after a contract dispute, but the three-time Pro Bowler made it clear today how much respect he has for Ben Roethlisberger. Last night was Roethlisberger’s final home game in Pittsburgh, and he went out a winner over the Cleveland Browns. Steelers...
Comments / 0