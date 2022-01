In his address to the Rotary International Convention in June 2021, Shekhar Mehta urged Rotary members to put improving girls’ futures at the forefront of their work. Mehta made empowering girls one of his presidential initiatives, and his focus is particularly timely. Women continue to face economic hurdles, declining levels of political participation, and challenges in the workplace, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the things that has extended the amount of time that experts estimate it will take to close the gender gap. Read what Rotary is doing to empower girls and women.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO