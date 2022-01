For as long as I can remember, the Christmas Yuletide always came through swiftly on the heels of Thanksgiving. I’m a person that needs things to marinate a little while before I move onto the next thing, so naturally I always resented this. In true Sagittarian fashion, the fall season, Thanksgiving, and the changing of leaves has always held a special place in my heart. The coming of Christmas, to me, signaled a changing of seasons I was – and truthfully, have never been – ready for. The emphasis on starting the Santa Claus show so soon after was a justly considered jolt to the system once it dawned on me that every store I went into slyly made the switch to holiday tunes.

