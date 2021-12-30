ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Jekyll Rotary hosts 100 Miles member

By Michael Thompson
Brunswick News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted Susan Inman, Coastal Advocate with the One Hundred Miles...

thebrunswicknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
neusenews.com

Rotary International president to visit Kinston

Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta from West Bengal, India RI President biography will be in North Carolina for a visit to Rotary District 7730. Included in his itinerary is a visit to EastPoint Prosthetics & Orthotics, Inc. and Additive America, Inc. in Kinston. Paul Sugg, member of the Rotary Club of Kinston, will host a tour of the facilities for President Mehta. This will be held at 310 Airport Rd. in Kinston on Monday, January 10, 2022. The RI President is expected to arrive around 10:30 am and tour until approximately 1:00pm before heading back to stay in Wilmington. President of the Rotary Club of Kinston Jeremy Jones and District Governor Ellen Deaton, along with other Rotary dignitaries, will be doing presentations during the event.
KINSTON, NC
Columbia Star

Columbia East Rotary welcomes new members

The Rotary Club of Columbia East welcomes new members (l-r) Dan Fulton, Whit Kinder, Eric McClam, and Jake Nidiffer. Columbia East continues to grow, gaining 17 new members in 2021.
COLUMBIA, SC
southeastsun.com

Enterprise Rotary welcomes a west coast visitor

The Enterprise Rotary Club welcomed a visiting Rotarian at the Dec. 21 meeting. Enterprise Rotary Club President James Tarbox, left, welcomes Tony Morris and thanks him for the gift of the Montecito, Calif. Rotary Club flag.
ENTERPRISE, AL
Inside Nova

Rotary Club of McLean celebrates 50-year member

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Family, friends and fellow Rotarians gathered recently to celebrate Robert “Bob” Rosenbaum’s 50 years of membership in the Rotary Club of McLean. Rosenbaum joined the Rotary Club of McLean – then...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
hesperianbeacononline.com

LOCKNEY ROTARY CLUB OFFICERS ELECTED

LOCKNEY ROTARY CLUB OFFICERS ELECTED Buster Poling, city manager of Lockney (left), was elected president of the Lockney Rotary Club during their meeting held on Friday, Dec. 17. Brent Barker (right) was re-elected vice president and treasurer of the club. The Lockney Rotary Club’s next meeting will be held Friday, Jan.7, at the Lockney Senior Citizen Center. | COURTESY PHOTO.
LOCKNEY, TX
Mining Journal

Rotary assists Salvation Army

President Ted Finco of the Rotary Club of Marquette recently presented a check for $1,500 to Cari Detmers, a member of the club and Director of Development for the local Salvation Army. It will be used for the food baskets for families at Christmas time.
MARQUETTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jekyll Island#Jekyll Rotary#Coastal Advocate
Coastal View

Morning Rotary Club welcomes Alcazar general manager

Alcazar Theatre General Manager Kim Gutierrez recently visited the Rotary Club of Carpinteria Moring to speak about recent changes to the theater, such as a big new screen and surround sound system. The theater has also announced its 2022 programs, which includes movies focused on teens, LGBTQ+, women-produced films and...
CARPINTERIA, CA
limarotary.com

Rotary In Review

In his address to the Rotary International Convention in June 2021, Shekhar Mehta urged Rotary members to put improving girls’ futures at the forefront of their work. Mehta made empowering girls one of his presidential initiatives, and his focus is particularly timely. Women continue to face economic hurdles, declining levels of political participation, and challenges in the workplace, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the things that has extended the amount of time that experts estimate it will take to close the gender gap. Read what Rotary is doing to empower girls and women.
EVANSTON, IL
WSET

Forest Rotary Club fills 100 backpacks for homeless

The Forest Rotary Club packed 100 backpacks with items for those in need in the Lynchburg-area community for their ‘Packs of Hope’ initiative. The club partnered with Rick Hughes at Warm Streets to identify what items were needed and preferred to go in the backpacks. Each backpack was...
LYNCHBURG, VA
lakeoconeebreeze.net

Rotary Week 46 raffle winner announced

Ginny and Dave Dornheggen won massages and lunch for two, a $550 value, sponsored by The Ritz-Carlton Lake Oconee, in the Rotary Week 46 raffle. The Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties is a local service organization affiliated with the Rotary International organization. The Greene and Putnam Club supports...
OCONEE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
McDonough County Voice

Macomb Rotary members donate $1,000 to Project Santa

MACOMB — On December 16, 2021, members of the Macomb Noon Rotary and the Rotary Foundation donated a combined $1,000 to the Western Illinois Regional Council-Community Action Agency (WIRC-CAA) Project Santa program. Tom Stites, President of Noon Rotary, presented the check to WIRC-CAA Project Santa Coordinator and Public Relations...
MACOMB, IL
thecentersquare.com

Hogan declares state of emergency, mobilizes National Guard

(The Center Square) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency Tuesday in an effort to stem the tide of COVID-19 infections. The governor announced the 30-day declaration in a news release, while also mobilizing 1,000 members of the state’s National Guard to assist state and local health officials in the ongoing pandemic response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Ledger

BayCare names Kidada Hawkins as president of Winter Haven hospitals

A hospital administrator from Alabama will soon take over as president at Winter Haven Hospital and Winter Haven Women’s Hospital. BayCare Health System announced that Kidada Hawkins will lead the medical centers starting Feb. 21. Hawkins, 47, has spent the past three years as market chief operating officer for two hospitals in Alabama operated by Tenet Healthcare, a for-profit company based in Texas.
WINTER HAVEN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy