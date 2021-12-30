Jekyll Rotary hosts 100 Miles member

Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta from West Bengal, India RI President biography will be in North Carolina for a visit to Rotary District 7730. Included in his itinerary is a visit to EastPoint Prosthetics & Orthotics, Inc. and Additive America, Inc. in Kinston. Paul Sugg, member of the Rotary Club of Kinston, will host a tour of the facilities for President Mehta. This will be held at 310 Airport Rd. in Kinston on Monday, January 10, 2022. The RI President is expected to arrive around 10:30 am and tour until approximately 1:00pm before heading back to stay in Wilmington. President of the Rotary Club of Kinston Jeremy Jones and District Governor Ellen Deaton, along with other Rotary dignitaries, will be doing presentations during the event.

KINSTON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO