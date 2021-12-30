Maxwell Conviction Could Intensify Scrutiny of Prince Andrew, Other High-Profile Figures

Meghan Markle may have stepped down from her royal duties, but she may still be deposed as a part of a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, who has been accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre. David Boies, an attorney representing Giuffre in the case, told The Daily Beast that his team is "considering" seeking to depose the Duchess of Sussex if the case goes to trial. There has been no suggestion that Meghan was engaged in any wrongdoing and Andrew has denied the allegations against him. Attorneys for Andrew are expected to argue their motion to dismiss the case on Jan. 4. According to Boies, there are three reasons Meghan could face a potential deposition: "One; she is in the U.S. so we have...

