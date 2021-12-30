ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Siberian Husky

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull of energy and spunk these handsome Siberian Husky puppies will be the perfect buddy take with you on adventures!...

classmart.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

French Bulldog Puppies

Meet these friendly French Bulldog puppies! They love to be near people and will make a fun and loyal companion for you and your family! They are vet checked and up to date with their shots and dewormer. These pups are surrounded by children who love to cuddle them and shower them with love and attention! They are curious and love to explore new places and will make perfect playmates foe your family! Hurry and call today to make one yours! 717-529-6261 www.LancasterPuppies.com.
PETS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Tea Cup Morkie & Maltese Puppies

5 Bulldogs looking for PET-ONLY homes. Born 11/01/2021, vaccinated/microchipped on Dec. 27th, pups come with clean Certificate of Health from AAHA-accredited veterinarian, Puppy Pack (Flea, Tick, Heartworm meds), Pedigree parents (Father AKC, Mother FCI-Mex import. descendant of CH Exact Classic... More.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siberian Husky#Home#Up To Date#Puppies#Www
purewow.com

20 Most Expensive Dog Breeds That Are Worth Every Penny

People love showering their dogs with toys, clothes and fancy meal plans. Frankly, the doggy gift options just keep getting better. Spending money on our pets is part of the deal when adopting, fostering or buying a dog. The thing is, the tab grows very quickly. Some dog breeds cost a lot more to care for than others. Everything from bedtime to bathtime and beyond can be more expensive depending on the breed. The most expensive dog breeds tend to be rare, purebred dogs who come from show-winning bloodlines. Expensive dog breeds also require more grooming, training and medical visits over the course of their lifetimes. If you’ve got your heart set on one of these breeds, start saving now.
PETS
KXLY

These were the most popular dog breeds in the US in 2021

Choosing a loyal companion is one of the most important decisions a pet owner can make. Each year the American Kennel Club tracks dog registrations to see which breeds are gaining in popularity in the United States, and which ones are falling out of favor. Stacker analyzed the American Kennel Club’s 2020 rankings, released on March 16, 2021, featuring 195 breeds. The AKC only analyzes data dealing with purebred, registered breeds, so sadly, your sweet mixed-breed pal isn't counted in the final tally. The American Kennel Club’s 2013 rankings were also used for comparison purposes.
PETS
Parade

20 Longest Living Dog Breeds—From Chihuahuas to Toy Poodles

If you’re looking for a four-legged canine friend to add to your home, one of the deciding factors may be how long certain dogs live. After all, it is true that some dogs have longer life expectancies than others. Smaller dogs tend to have longer lifespans than larger dogs,...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
healththoroughfare.com

Ferocious Sea Predator From the Triassic Period is Discovered

It’s so exciting when humans discover signs of ancient life forms that had been roaming the Earth long before the human race itself began! That’s what we’ll be talking about in this article. The Triassic Period occurred even long before the extinction of the dinosaurs: 252-201 million years ago. Our giant friends left the Earth after the Chicxulub impactor hit our planet about 60 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
Fremont Tribune

Siberian tiger caught on hidden cam with her cubs

Specialists of the Russian Far-East Amur Tiger Center found footage of tigress Svetlaya with her two newborn cubs caught by the automatic cameras during their monitoring expedition.
ANIMALS
The Daily

Huskies vs. Hangovers

There are few things that feel more pitiful than waking up for work or school after a night out and feeling like a bus ran over you, therefore dashing any hope of being productive that day. Luckily, at a university with more than 48,000 students, there are some experts in the craft of hangovers, so with all my journalistic expertise, I tried my hardest to hunt them down and steal their secrets.
SEATTLE, WA
People

Animal Rescues Work Together to Save 14 Dogs Set to Be Euthanized Right Before Christmas

Dogs set to be euthanized before 2022 got to celebrate the new year thanks to the hard work of several animal rescue groups. In December, Best Friends Animal Society received an email from a concerned animal lover about a Texas animal control shelter planning to euthanize 14 dogs because the facility could not care for the pets while the shelter was closed over the Christmas holiday.
ANIMALS
theobserver.com

Rang in Christmas with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Hope everyone had a wonderful holiday and a Happy New Year’s Eve. Another Covid Christmas and New Year came to us once again. At least this holiday season, we were able to gather a little bit more than the prior holiday. We were able to enjoy a little time of getting to enjoy entertainment again, with restrictions of course, but for our own safety.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy