Unkind hosts: Sheridan 'D' clamps down on Fairfield Union boys

THORNVILLE – Sheridan answered Doug Fisher's Christmas wish a little late on Wednesday, but the Generals’ head coach wasn’t complaining.

Thanks to a shutdown defensive effort, the Generals' head coach could finally relax in the closing minutes of a game.

The Generals allowed only nine field goals and forced 16 turnovers, while a 9-0 run to end the third quarter broke open a close game in a 48-28 win against visiting Fairfield Union in a nonleague game at Glen Hursey Gymnasium.

It was Sheridan’s first game not decided by single digits, an oddity considering the close-natured history of the rivalry with FU. The game was decided at the buzzer two years ago and last year's meeting was decided by six.

The high schools are separated by just nine miles.

“Reed (Coconis) said to me on the bench toward the end of the game that it was nice to just be able to sit here for once,” Fisher said of his junior point guard, who has rarely left the floor this season. “He's always out there at the end of the game. Every game we have played in has been close. Like I told the kids, we’re 7-2 and it could easily be the other way around.”

Coconis and senior Kaelan Pulliam had 11 points to lead seven players who scored for Sheridan, which made 18 of 36 field goals and had only eight turnovers. But it was the Generals’ defense that told the story, as the Falcons shot only 30 percent and failed to reach 20 points until Owen Morgan scored on a drive late in the third quarter.

It was the last points Fairfield Union (6-3) scored for six minutes, a stretch where it committed five turnovers and had eight consecutive empty possessions. Sheridan, behind a 3 and a pair of interior conversions from Raine Rodich, turned that into a game-deciding 14-0 run that pushed a 27-21 lead to 41-21 three minutes into the fourth.

“I thought our defense was good the whole game,” Fisher said. “That was a nice win for us with them being in the same sectional. We tried to talk about that before the game, trying to get the kids to understand that even though it’s not a league game there is still some importance there being in the same sectional.”

Offensive woes aside, Fairfield Union was also hurt by foul trouble from 6-5 junior post man Ted Harrah, who was saddled to the bench for much of the second half. It allowed the Generals more access around the rim, which was evidenced by five opportunities for three-point plays after halftime.

Sheridan’s lead reached as many as 24 points in the fourth — Rodich had all eight of his points after halftime and six others also contributed points.

“We talked about playing physical, especially with the Harrah kid,” Fisher said. “We played Licking Valley and they kept their big kid (Colby Stough) in (the lane), too, so we didn’t really change much in how we played him. I thought in the second half we took better care of the ball. We had some big drives to the basket with some and-1s.”

Fairfield Union coach Travis Shaeffer, a 2012 Sheridan grad who also coached middle school at his alma mater, felt his team was slow-footed from the outset and never found an extra gear.

“It just seemed from the get go we were flat-footed and our ball movement wasn’t very good,” Shaeffer said. “They pressure you so much, that when you’re not moving the ball you’re going to struggle to score. Our first possession we get a back screen, great ball movement, got a great look and didn’t finish. From that point on we just got stagnant offensively.”

Brennan Rowles had eight points and Harrah six, but no other Falcon had more than a field goal. They were only 1-of-11 on 3s.

Shaeffer expects his team to rebound as Mid-State League play resumes next week against Amanda-Clearcreek. Sheridan has games with Philo and John Glenn in the Muskingum Valley League.

“We’ve kind of had some inexperience here and there so have been growing up as the year goes along,” Shaeffer said. “Every time that we have faced adversity the team has done a good job of bouncing back and coming in to work the next day and keeping a positive attitude. We always seem to bounce back. Hopefully our leadership will continue that.”

Nine of Pulliam's points came in the first quarter, as Sheridan built a 12-7 lead that grew to 20-13 at halftime after Fairfield Union managed just five points in the second quarter. Mason Morrison added seven points and Kyle Peters five for the Generals.

Sheridan won the reserve game, 29-25, behind Caden Sheridan's 11 points and six each from Ryan Kuhn and Kory Holden.

Sheridan's freshmen collected a 33-23 win as Andon Hamner tallied 13 points and Evan Anderson seven.

sblackbu@gannett.com

740-450-6723

Twitter: @SamBlackburn

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Unkind hosts: Sheridan 'D' clamps down on Fairfield Union boys