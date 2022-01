Find the perfect Catalina Island restaurant or bar for your next visit, from pizza to waffles and lobster to avocado toast. Looking for the best Catalina restaurant or bar? From oceanside dive bars to fresh, affordable seafood, the town has lots to offer. Yes, a lot of Avalon’s eateries look like tourist traps, but some offer up solid fare with a fun, laid-back ambiance whether you’re looking for fine wine or waffles. There’s a surprising amount of diversity on the island, as well. You can get a vegan, gluten-free lunch down one street and sushi down another—that is, if fried fish or gooey pizza seem a little too heavy.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO