John Madden, RIP

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

Sometimes, a person comes along who transcends the narrow framework of a certain career or field of interest and becomes part of our culture.

John Madden was such a man. He was so much more than a football coach or broadcaster. Mention his name and most folks who barely follow football know who you’re talking about.

Madden, who died at 85 on Tuesday was a football player, coach, broadcaster, and yes, advertising pitchman. To each of these endeavors he gave an infectious enthusiasm and his larger–than–life persona.

His name became known when he coached the rambunctious Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl XI win in 1977. That was only the beginning of his fame and connection to Americans throughout the nation.

After retiring, Mr. Madden turned his attention to broadcasting the game. He changed the nature of football coverage forever.

Mr. Madden became the broadcaster who explained the game, not in some academic, patronizing fashion, but in plain, simple, and vibrant language. He innovated by using the telestrator to explain the plays, which changed the way football was broadcast on television. The telestrator in the early days wasn’t much, but Mr. Madden used those circles and X’s, O’s and arrows to make the game more meaningful to fans. He won 16 Emmy awards for his broadcasting work.

He became football, as large as the National Football League itself.

Millions of folks welcomed him into their homes for football broadcasts, and it would be surprising if not more than a few tears were shed by football fans of a certain age.

He lent his name, and demanded input, into what became one of the most popular video games of all time — Madden NFL Football . It brought his name to a generation which knew little about his coaching career or his broadcasting days, which ended in 2009. Many kids and adults have spent innumerable hours in front of television screens playing that game.

Pro football, of course, was big when John Madden arrived on the scene. He brought the game, and the understanding of the game, to a new level. He entered our culture beyond sports as an identifiable personality — the regular guy everyone could identify with. Of course, Mr. Madden was no regular guy. He was a brilliant coach and analyst of the game he loved, but he wore his fame lightly.

American football, and America, are the better for John Madden.

