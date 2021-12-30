ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Fury finishes eighth in tournament at Chippewa Falls after 6-2 loss to Black River Falls

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4elb08_0dYp9P3q00

CHIPPEWA FALLS

The Rock County Fury finished 0-2-1 at the Chippewa Falls Holiday Tournament.

The area’s high school girls co-operative hockey team lost 6-2 to Black River Falls on Wednesday to wrap up the two-day tournament.

Rock County took a 1-0 lead in the first period on Marlies Brandli’s unassisted goal, but Black River Falls scored the next six.

Olivia Cronin made 40 saves for Rock County (4-7-2). The Fury will return to action next Wednesday against Fond du Lac.

BLACK RIVER FALLS 6, ROCK COUNTY 2Black River Falls 3 2 1 — 6

Rock County 1 0 1 — 2

First Period

RC—Marlies Brandli :46. BRF—Courtney Magnuson (Zowie Hunter, Lexie Hagen), pp, 6:04. BRF—Payton O’Neill (Hunter) 16:04. BRF—Hunter 16:39.

Second Period

BRF—Hannah Lane (Hazel True) 3:17. BRF—Skyler Pierce (Lane) 16:41.

Third Period

BRF—Hunter, sh, 3:55. RC—Brandli 15:19.

Saves—Sydney Magnuson (BRF) 34, Olivia Cronin (RC) 40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
GazetteXtra

Verona skates past Janesville in Big Eight boys hockey

JANESVILLE The Verona Area boys hockey team simply outclassed the Janesville Bluebirds on Tuesday night. The visiting Wildcats got two goals each from Anthony Heinrichs and Jack Marske en route to a 6-2 Big Eight Conference victory at the Janesville Ice Arena. Verona, now 9-3 overall and 7-0 in the conference, opened up a two-game...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Barry column: Despite return to virtual learning, Madison sports will go on as scheduled

W hen the Madison Metropolitan School District returns to instruction Thursday after an extended winter break, classes will be held virtually. A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases among staff and students throughout the district triggered the response. When the MMSD went virtual in the fall of 2020, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West canceled the 2020 fall and 2020-21 winter sports seasons. That put a major...
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Chippewa Falls, WI
Sports
County
Rock County, WI
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
City
Black River Falls, WI
GazetteXtra

Area basketball: Seagreaves leads Monroe to narrow victory over Elkhorn

J.T. Seagreaves was a force to be reckoned with for the Monroe boys basketball team Monday night. The 6-foot-6 senior forward, who will play football in the fall at the University of Wisconisin, scored 27 points from all over the floor to lead the visiting Cheesemakers to a 58-56 victory over Elkhorn in nonconference play. Elkhorn got 17 points from senior guard Drew Davey, 12 from senior forward Tyler Etten...
MONROE, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
244
Followers
192
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy