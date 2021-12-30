Fury finishes eighth in tournament at Chippewa Falls after 6-2 loss to Black River Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS

The Rock County Fury finished 0-2-1 at the Chippewa Falls Holiday Tournament.

The area’s high school girls co-operative hockey team lost 6-2 to Black River Falls on Wednesday to wrap up the two-day tournament.

Rock County took a 1-0 lead in the first period on Marlies Brandli’s unassisted goal, but Black River Falls scored the next six.

Olivia Cronin made 40 saves for Rock County (4-7-2). The Fury will return to action next Wednesday against Fond du Lac.

BLACK RIVER FALLS 6, ROCK COUNTY 2Black River Falls 3 2 1 — 6

Rock County 1 0 1 — 2

First Period

RC—Marlies Brandli :46. BRF—Courtney Magnuson (Zowie Hunter, Lexie Hagen), pp, 6:04. BRF—Payton O’Neill (Hunter) 16:04. BRF—Hunter 16:39.

Second Period

BRF—Hannah Lane (Hazel True) 3:17. BRF—Skyler Pierce (Lane) 16:41.

Third Period

BRF—Hunter, sh, 3:55. RC—Brandli 15:19.

Saves—Sydney Magnuson (BRF) 34, Olivia Cronin (RC) 40.