Bobsleigh-Canada team hit by COVID-19 outbreak in Latvia

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 6 days ago

(Reuters) – Canada’s bobsleigh team have placed 10 athletes and three staff members into COVID-19 protocols two days before a World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia, Canadian media reported...

Brazil registers 112 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil registered 112 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 9,128 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry, though the statistics were incomplete as two states, including Sao Paulo, failed to provide updated figures. The South American country has now registered a total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761

(Reuters) – More than 283.23 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,716,761​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
WORLD
Italy reports new record 126,888 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 156 deaths

MILAN – Italy reported 126,888 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 98,030 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 156 from 148. Thursday’s infections mark a fresh record. Italy has registered 137,247 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in...
WORLD
Portugal cuts COVID-19 isolation from 10 days to seven

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal on Thursday cut the mandatory isolation period for people who test positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic from 10 days to seven, even as new infections hit record highs. The move, which also applies to high-risk contacts, came after health experts urged the government to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Greece reports new daily record of COVID-19 cases as Omicron dominates

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece reported a single-day record high of 35,580 COVID-19 infections on Thursday as the highly contagious Omicron becomes the dominant variant in the country. It was the third successive daily record of cases, with infections more than tripling since the beginning of the week. “It seems...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New COVID restrictions would be a last resort, says UK health minister

LONDON (Reuters) – New restrictions in England to slow the spread of COVID-19 will only be introduced as a last resort, health minister Sajid Javid said, stressing that although hospitalisations were rising, the number of patients in intensive care was stable. The rapid spread of the Omicron variant across...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Omicron complicates Winter Olympics

With one month until the start of the Winter Olympics, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise worldwide as the omicron variant spreads, but deaths are on a downward trend according to data from Worldometer.
SPORTS
ATP roundup: Russia undefeated in ATP Cup play

Russia moved to 2-0 and Canada stayed alive on Tuesday in ATP Cup play in Sydney. Behind the tandem of Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin, Russia defeated Australia to stay atop Group B competition. Canada, with its win over Great Britain, moved to 1-1 and in a four-way tie in Group C. Each round of group play consists of two singles and one doubles match.
TENNIS
Hong Kong leader announces new COVID measures, including flight bans

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday the government will introduce a series of new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, as she warned the global financial hub was on the verge of another outbreak. The new rules include a ban on flights...
WORLD
Over 42,000 in central COVID quarantine in China’s Xian

BEIJING (Reuters) – More than 42,000 people in the Chinese city of Xian were in centralised COVID-19 quarantine facilities as of Tuesday, a city official said on Wednesday. Xu Mingfei, vice mayor of Xian, told a news briefing that residents should continue to avoid going out or leaving the city for non-essential reasons.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Wolves sign Japan international Hayao Kawabe in first January move

Wolves have signed Japan international Hayao Kawabe from Grasshoppers.The midfielder has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal at Molineux to become the club’s first ever Japanese player.He is expected to return to Switzerland at the end of January to complete the season on loan at Grasshoppers.Kawabe has impressed in the Swiss Super League after joining from Sanfrecce Hiroshima last summer and has made 18 appearances, scoring four goals and assisting three.The 26-year-old made his Japan debut against South Korea in March last year and has four caps, scoring once.Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: “Naturally, Hayao is a player we’ve watched a...
SOCCER
WebMD

COVID-19 Outbreak Hits Research Station in Antarctica

Princess Elisabeth Polar Station in Antarctica. Two thirds of the 25 workers have tested positive at the station, despite all of them being fully vaccinated and going through several testing stages being allowed entrance, the Belgium publication Le Soir reported. So far, all the cases are mild at the station,...
WORLD

