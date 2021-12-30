Bobsleigh-Canada team hit by COVID-19 outbreak in Latvia

Wolves have signed Japan international Hayao Kawabe from Grasshoppers.The midfielder has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal at Molineux to become the club’s first ever Japanese player.He is expected to return to Switzerland at the end of January to complete the season on loan at Grasshoppers.Kawabe has impressed in the Swiss Super League after joining from Sanfrecce Hiroshima last summer and has made 18 appearances, scoring four goals and assisting three.The 26-year-old made his Japan debut against South Korea in March last year and has four caps, scoring once.Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: “Naturally, Hayao is a player we’ve watched a...

