Malone takes down Kinston in Milton H. Johnson Optimist Invitational

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Malone boys basketball team took down Kinston 53-37 in the Milton H. Johnson Optimist Invitational on Wednesday.

The Tigers are now 2-0 in the tournament, as they beat Seminole County on Tuesday.

Malone will face off with Bainbridge from Georgia on Thursday night.

