ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMBB

Malone takes down Kinston in Milton H. Johnson Optimist Invitational

WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejc3p_0dYp9Met00

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Malone boys basketball team took down Kinston 53-37 in the Milton H. Johnson Optimist Invitational on Wednesday.

The Tigers are now 2-0 in the tournament, as they beat Seminole County on Tuesday.

Malone will face off with Bainbridge from Georgia on Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Arnold boys soccer ranked No. 6 in nation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team is heading into the new year on a high note as they are currently ranked as one of the top ten teams in the nation. According to Maxpreps, the Marlins are the No. 6 team in the country and No. 3 in the state. […]
WMBB

Bay boys basketball team on five-game win streak

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team might be 10-5 on the season, but they are quickly proving themselves to be one of the top teams in the area. The Tornadoes are on a five-game win streak, the most recent win coming over Marianna on Monday night. Bay beat the Bulldogs 64-63. […]
WMBB

Chipola finishes 2021 with a win over East Georgia State

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipola men’s basketball team took down East Georgia State 88-51 on Friday. The Indians are now 14-2 on the season and will take on Gulf Coast on Tuesday to kick off Panhandle Conference play.
WMBB

Bozeman takes down Franklin County in Mosley Holiday Hoopfest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman boys basketball team beat Franklin County 70-65 on Wednesday night in the final game of the Mosley Holiday Hoopfest. The Bucks improve to 11-2 on the year and will travel to Vernon on Jan. 6 to take on the Yellowjackets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Weather#Georgia#Sports#Marianna#Wmbb#Tigers#Bainbridge#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Northwest Florida crushes East Georgia State; extends win streak to 12 games

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The No. 4 Northwest Florida men’s basketball team took down East Georgia State 102-51 on Thursday. The Raiders knocked down 16 three-pointers in the matchup, six of them coming from Kam Wood who led the team with 22 points. With the win, the Raiders extend their win streak to 12 […]
WMBB

Top local sports stories of 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This year brought jaw-dropping plays, record-breaking performances and several local state champions. News 13 has compiled the most viewed local sports storied of 2021 on mypanhandle.com. An incredible 360 knockout kick by a local MMA fighter that ended up as the number one play on SportCenter’s top 10 in May […]
WMBB

Bay basketball beats Franklin Road to win bracket in Marlin Christmas Classic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team beat Franklin Road 79-41 in the Marlin Christmas Classic on Wednesday night. With the win, the Tornadoes won the Perry and Young Boys Bracket. Bay also managed to get the win in the championship game with only seven players on their roster since many […]
WMBB

Reward offered after Niceville High School break in

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Niceville High School officials are offering a reward after the school was broken into and vandalized on New Year’s Eve. “NHS was broken into last night & several trophy cases were vandalized. $250 reward for information leading to the arrest of the low character, sorry individuals responsible,” Principal Charlie Marello wrote […]
WMBB

North Bay Haven hands Bozeman first loss of season

LYNN HAVEN. Fla (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven boys basketball team rolled past Bozeman 79-52, handing the Bucks their first loss of the season. The Buccaneers improve to 8-1 on the season and will face Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences in the second day of the Mosley Christmas Classic, Tuesday, December 28, […]
WMBB

Arnold cruises past Port St. Joe in opening round Christmas tournament

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys basketball team cruised past Port St. Joe 61-22 Monday night to advance to the second round of the Visit PCB Marlins Christmas Classic. The Marlins improved to 5-7 and will take on Cookeville in the second round on Tuesday, December 28, at Surfside Middle school at […]
WMBB

Rutherford boys basketball team picks up victory over Darlington

LYNN HAVEN. Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford boys basketball team took down Darlington 55-42 on the first day of the Mosley Christmas Classic on Monday. The Rams improve to 8-3 and will play Forest high school at Mosley on Tuesday, December 28, at 5:00 p.m.
WMBB

Local man prepares to take donations to Kentucky tornado victims

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday was the last day to donate items for a local man’s effort to help victims from last month’s Kentucky storms, but you can still help. Ivan Ross organized “Christmas on 18 wheels,” an effort to help survivors of the tornadoes that ravaged Kentucky a few weeks ago. Ross has […]
WMBB

Take a polar plunge in South Walton on News Year’s day

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You can rinse off the old year and let in the new year with South Walton Fire District’s 8th annual Polar plunge. Registration will be at Shunk Gulley’s, 1875 S. Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach, at 10 a.m. and the plunge will take place at 1 p.m. Registration costs […]
WMBB

Tornado confirmed in Defuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla (WMBB) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down Sunday near Defuniak Springs. Agency meteorologists surveyed the area affected Monday morning and said this type of weather event is pretty rare for the time of year. “We confirmed that there was a brief EF0 tornado that touched down and […]
WMBB

Local restaurants increase service fees in Bay and Walton Counties

BAY AND WALTON COUNTIES, Fla. (WMBB) – If you have dined in at some local restaurants lately, you may have noticed extra services fees on the receipt. Many restaurants have added charges, in some cases as much as 20% of the total bill. Some of the restaurants have explanations, but for others, it is still […]
WMBB

Bay County man arrested after stabbing

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is recovering after reportedly being stabbed on Sunday. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a man showed up at the victim’s home uninvited and asked to use his trailer. Reports said the victim was then hit on the head with a wrench and stabbed by the suspect. […]
WMBB

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/3/22

Some folks in northwest Florida started the day with some light snowfall. The snow is gone now, but we're left with very cold weather. Sunshine returns to the forecast today, but temperatures will not rise too much. Warmer weather is expected later this week, though! Check out all the details in the extended forecast, here.
WMBB

WMBB

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
904K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy