ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Union Grove sprints past Parker at the Carthage College Holiday Hoops Classic

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pippP_0dYp9KtR00

KENOSHA

The opening game of the Carthage College Holiday Hoops Classic did not go well for the Janesville Parker girls basketball team.

The Vikings had no answer for Southern Lakes powerhouse Union Grove in a 69-19 loss.

Parker (1-9) trailed 43-10 at halftime.

“We’ll take a couple positives from the game,” Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell said. “First of all, we made seven of our eight free throws. And we also put in a couple of new plays that worked when we ran them correctly.

“The bottom line is that we just have to keep working hard on trying to get better each and every day.”

Sydney Ludvigsen had 18 points to lead Union Grove (10-1), which is currently ranked No. 9 in Division 2 by wispreps.net.

Addison Miller had 10 points to lead Parker.

UNION GROVE 69, PARKER 19Parker (19)—Ayers 1-4-6; Simmons 0-1-1; Ahrens-Egger 1-0-2; Miller 4-2-10. Totals: 6-7-19.

Union Grove (69)—Domagalski 2-2-6; Calouette 3-0-7; Berg 2-1-5; Spang 1-2-5; Torhorst 3-0-7; Smith 1-0-2; Ludvigsen 8-0-18; Rampulla 7-0-15; Cotton 2-1-6. Totals: 29-6-69.

Halftime—Union Grove 43, Parker 10. 3-point goals—Union Grove 6 (Ludvigsen 2, Torhorst, Rampulla, Calouette, Spang). Free throws missed—Parker 1, Union Grove 5. Total fouls—Parker 11, Union Grove 8.

Comments / 0

Related
GazetteXtra

Area basketball: Seagreaves leads Monroe to narrow victory over Elkhorn

J.T. Seagreaves was a force to be reckoned with for the Monroe boys basketball team Monday night. The 6-foot-6 senior forward, who will play football in the fall at the University of Wisconisin, scored 27 points from all over the floor to lead the visiting Cheesemakers to a 58-56 victory over Elkhorn in nonconference play. Elkhorn got 17 points from senior guard Drew Davey, 12 from senior forward Tyler Etten...
MONROE, WI
GazetteXtra

Verona skates past Janesville in Big Eight boys hockey

JANESVILLE The Verona Area boys hockey team simply outclassed the Janesville Bluebirds on Tuesday night. The visiting Wildcats got two goals each from Anthony Heinrichs and Jack Marske en route to a 6-2 Big Eight Conference victory at the Janesville Ice Arena. Verona, now 9-3 overall and 7-0 in the conference, opened up a two-game...
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Union Grove, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Janesville, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Janesville, WI
Basketball
City
Janesville, WI
GazetteXtra

Barry column: Despite return to virtual learning, Madison sports will go on as scheduled

W hen the Madison Metropolitan School District returns to instruction Thursday after an extended winter break, classes will be held virtually. A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases among staff and students throughout the district triggered the response. When the MMSD went virtual in the fall of 2020, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West canceled the 2020 fall and 2020-21 winter sports seasons. That put a major...
DANE COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
244
Followers
192
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy