Union Grove sprints past Parker at the Carthage College Holiday Hoops Classic

The opening game of the Carthage College Holiday Hoops Classic did not go well for the Janesville Parker girls basketball team.

The Vikings had no answer for Southern Lakes powerhouse Union Grove in a 69-19 loss.

Parker (1-9) trailed 43-10 at halftime.

“We’ll take a couple positives from the game,” Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell said. “First of all, we made seven of our eight free throws. And we also put in a couple of new plays that worked when we ran them correctly.

“The bottom line is that we just have to keep working hard on trying to get better each and every day.”

Sydney Ludvigsen had 18 points to lead Union Grove (10-1), which is currently ranked No. 9 in Division 2 by wispreps.net.

Addison Miller had 10 points to lead Parker.

UNION GROVE 69, PARKER 19Parker (19)—Ayers 1-4-6; Simmons 0-1-1; Ahrens-Egger 1-0-2; Miller 4-2-10. Totals: 6-7-19.

Union Grove (69)—Domagalski 2-2-6; Calouette 3-0-7; Berg 2-1-5; Spang 1-2-5; Torhorst 3-0-7; Smith 1-0-2; Ludvigsen 8-0-18; Rampulla 7-0-15; Cotton 2-1-6. Totals: 29-6-69.

Halftime—Union Grove 43, Parker 10. 3-point goals—Union Grove 6 (Ludvigsen 2, Torhorst, Rampulla, Calouette, Spang). Free throws missed—Parker 1, Union Grove 5. Total fouls—Parker 11, Union Grove 8.