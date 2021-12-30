ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Edgecombe County hunter kills 9-point bruiser

By Brian Cope
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon Wooten of Macclesfield, N.C. was hunting in Edgecombe County on Nov. 28 when he killed a big 9-point bruiser of a buck. It was a deer he had never laid eyes on before the hunt, but he had plenty of trail cam photos...

