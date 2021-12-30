Woman Shot by Deputies in Carson

Photo: Getty Images

CARSON (CNS) - An armed woman was shot by sheriff's deputies in Carson today.

Deputies were sent about 1 p.m. to a residence in the area of East Dominguez Street and South Prospect Avenue on calls of a family disturbance and a person with a knife and a gun at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Once they arrived at the scene, deputies called out for all occupants of the residence to exit the building, prompting two family members and the woman -- who was armed with a knife in one hand and a firearm in the other -- to leave the residence.

“Deputies gave several verbal commands to the suspect to drop the weapons. However, she refused to comply,” said Deputy Grace Medrano of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

“At one point, the suspect pointed the firearm at the deputies, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

The woman was struck several times in her upper body and was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in fair condition, according to Medrano.

No deputies or bystanders were injured in the shooting.

Investigators recovered a knife and a firearm from the scene, Medrano said. No further details were immediately available.