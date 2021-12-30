ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns’ McGee drills buzzer-beater to end 3rd quarter in win over Thunder

By ARIZONA SPORTS
 6 days ago
Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee has had a knack for the spectacular play this season. The Suns were teetering throughout the third quarter on Wednesday against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder. With 1.7 seconds remaining in the period, Phoenix guard Cam Payne launched the inbounds pass down the court...

Game Preview: Book, Suns visit BI, Pelicans

What: Phoenix Suns (28-8) @ New Orleans Pelicans (13-24) The Phoenix Suns’ 2022 got off to a roaring start on Sunday, as the club throttled the Charlotte Hornets, 133-99. The win was a welcome rebound from a disheartening New Year’s Eve loss to Boston, and the Suns will look to carry their momentum into tonight’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. While Phoenix will continue to lean on their stellar backcourt until the return of several players from health protocols, the chance to see Jalen Smith thrust into legitimate minutes this past week has been downright fun. Well, as long as your name is not Mason Plumlee.
Suns end road trip with more high-level offense in win vs. Pelicans

It looked like a three-game road trip across the country could get a little precarious for the Phoenix Suns but they corrected their course in a hurry. While still dealing with a handful of players out, the Suns continued their offensive flurry from Sunday’s win in another strong performance on that end Tuesday for a 123-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Suns rout Hornets 133-99

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Devin Booker scored 24 points, Jalen Smith tied a career high with 19 points and 12 rebounds and the short-handed Phoenix Suns hammered the Charlotte Hornets 133-99. The Hornets are now 19-18 on the year. LaMelo Ball had 17 points for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr....
Landry Shamet is latest Suns player to hit COVID-19 protocols

Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet was placed under the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday, according to the league’s official injury report. Shamet joins Deandre Ayton, JaVale McGee, Jae Crowder and Abdel Nader on the list. In the past week, Phoenix has also placed guard Elfrid Payton on the list before he was cleared.
Behind the Numbers: Suns at Pelicans (1/4/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Tuesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Phoenix and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):. 16.5, 6.0, 2.0, 2.0: New Orleans rookie Herbert Jones’ averages over the past four games in scoring, rebounding, blocks and steals, respectively. The Alabama product has taken his performance to another level since Christmas, reaching double digits in point production for four consecutive games, the first time he’s done that in 2021-22. Jones also has an active streak of 15 games in which he’s blocked a shot, setting a New Orleans franchise record among rookies. Although Utah prevailed 115-104 over New Orleans last night, the Jazz starting backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley had high praise for Jones, with Mitchell saying, “Herb Jones I think is going to be in this league for a long time. You’ve got to give him his props. He’s made it tough for me every night we played them. He doesn’t talk much or say much, but goes out there and competes. He comes to work and does his thing.” Mitchell tallied 29 points Monday, but had a 6/21 shooting night vs. New Orleans the night after Thanksgiving, while often being guarded by Jones.
Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
