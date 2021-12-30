Norwegian Cruise Line Stock (NCLH): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) fell by over 35% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing medicines that stop destructive immune activity in complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders – fell by over 35% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to Annexon announcing interim data from its ongoing, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005 in patients with Huntington’s disease (HD) who completed the 24-week treatment period. Annexon is developing ANX005, its lead monoclonal antibody candidate, for the treatment of a range of complement-mediated disorders, including HD.
