Norwegian Cruise Line Stock (NCLH): Why The Price Fell Today

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) fell by 1.51% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) fell by 1.51% today. Investors are responding negatively to a...

Wabtec Stock (WAB): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) increased by 5.86% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) increased by 5.86% today. Investors responded positively to Wabtec announcing it recently acquired the railway friction business from MASU, a leading manufacturer of friction products across the automotive and rail industry. The acquisition – which has received necessary regulatory approvals and is subject to customary closing conditions – will expand Wabtec’s installed base and accelerate growth across its brake product portfolio.
Avrobio Stock (AVRO): Why The Price Substantially Fell

The stock price of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) fell by 36.63% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) – a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a shared purpose to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease – fell by 36.63% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to AVROBIO announcing that it is shifting its portfolio priorities to focus on other clinical-stage programs and extending its cash runway into the first quarter of 2024.
Magna International Stock (MGA): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) increased by 5.14% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) increased by 5.14% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report.
Nutrien Stock (NTR): Why The Price Fell

The stock price of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) fell by 5.71% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) – the world’s largest fertilizer maker – fell by 5.71% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to Nutrien having to look for a new CEO after Mayo Schmidt abruptly departed after working in the position for under a year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Nclh#Carnival#Royal Caribbean
Sea Stock (SE): Why The Price Fell

The stock price of Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) fell by 11.41% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) fell by 11.41% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to Tencent Holdings reportedly selling its shares in Sea at the bottom end of the range.
Marathon Oil Stock (MRO): Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) increased by 4.39% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) increased by 4.39% in the most recent trading session. Investors appear to be responding positively to Jim Cramer recommending the stock on the “Mad Money” program.
Adobe Stock (ADBE): Why The Price Fell

The stock price of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) fell by 1.84% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) fell by 1.84% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to UBS analyst Karl Keirstead downgrading Adobe to a “Neutral” rating from a “Buy” rating. The price target was also lowered from $635 to $575.
Pinduoduo Stock (PDD): Why The Price Substantially Fell

The stock price of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) fell by 11.19% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) fell by 11.19% in the most recent trading session. Investors appear to be responding negatively to Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest selling 250,500 Pinduoduo shares from its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF).
Mainz Biomed Stock (MYNZ): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Mainz Biomed BV (NASDAQ: MYNZ) increased by over 80% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Mainz Biomed BV (NASDAQ: MYNZ) – a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer – increased by over 80% pre-market today. This is why it happened.
Deere Stock (DE): Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) increased by 6.05% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) increased by 6.05% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to John Deere revealing a fully autonomous tractor that’s ready for large-scale production. The machine combines Deere’s 8R tractor, TruSet-enabled chisel plow, GPS guidance system, and new advanced technologies. The autonomous tractor will be available to farmers later this year. This was announced at the CES 2022 event.
Conduent Stock (CNDT): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) increased by 6.61% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) – a business process services and solutions company – increased by 6.61% in the most recent trading session.
Longeveron Stock (LGVN): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) increased by over 17% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) – a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and certain life-threatening conditions – increased by over 17% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Longeveron announcing the initiation of its Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The first patient has consented to participate in the trial and patient screening has begun.
Annexon Stock (ANNX): Why The Price Substantially Dropped Today

The stock price of Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) fell by over 35% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing medicines that stop destructive immune activity in complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders – fell by over 35% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to Annexon announcing interim data from its ongoing, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005 in patients with Huntington’s disease (HD) who completed the 24-week treatment period. Annexon is developing ANX005, its lead monoclonal antibody candidate, for the treatment of a range of complement-mediated disorders, including HD.
TuanChe Stock (TC): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of TuanChe Ltd (NASDAQ: TC) increased by over 2% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of TTuanChe Ltd (NASDAQ: TC) – a leading integrated automotive marketplace in China – increased by over 2% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing its strategic plan to establish a new electric vehicle (EV) business line including a design, R&D, and manufacturing team and expand its business into EV manufacturing.
Core & Main Stock (CNM): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) fell over 8% after hours today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) – a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products, and related services – fell over 8% after hours today. Investors are responding negatively to Core & Main announcing the launch of an underwritten secondary public offering of 20 million shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders.
Rocket Companies Stock (RKT): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) increased by 5.21% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) increased by 5.21% today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey upgraded Rocket Companies to a “Neutral”...
Exelon Stock (EXC): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) fell by 1.19% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) fell by 1.19% today. Investors are responding positively to Mizuho analyst Paul Fremont downgrading Exelon to a “Neutral” rating from a “Buy” rating with a price target of $57 (up from a $55 price target). And Fremont sees uncertainty regarding the future of the Build Back Better legislative proposal in Congress.
Valaris Stock (VAL): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) increased by over 1.7% after hours today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) increased by over 1.7% after hours today. Investors are responding positively to Valaris Limited announcing today that it has been awarded new bareboat charter agreements with ARO Drilling for several jackups. And ARO Drilling has signed contracts with Aramco for the same periods as the bareboat charter agreements.
Star Bulk Carriers Stock (SBLK): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) increased by 4.19% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) increased by 4.19% today. Investors appear to be responding positively to comments from a discussion on CNBC today. Jenny Harrington had pitched Star Bulk on CNBC today as part of a segment about stock picks for 2022, according to Seeking Alpha.
Tata Motors Stock (TTM): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors appear to be responding negatively to CLSA analyst Hitesh Goel downgrading Tata Motors to a “Sell” rating from a “Buy” rating with a price target of INR 408, down from INR 450.
