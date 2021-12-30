Norwegian Cruise Line Stock (NCLH): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) fell by 36.63% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) – a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a shared purpose to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease – fell by 36.63% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to AVROBIO announcing that it is shifting its portfolio priorities to focus on other clinical-stage programs and extending its cash runway into the first quarter of 2024.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO