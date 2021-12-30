ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Body found in river confirmed to be missing Napa woman: Coroner

By Erica Pieschke
 6 days ago

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – The Napa County Coroner’s Officer released the identity of the body found in the Napa River last week.

The body was identified as 37-year-old Crystal Lea McCarthy, who had been reported missing on Dec. 14.

Father of missing Napa woman seeks answers

At this time, officials say ‘the cause of death is pending further testing.’ Those results will not be available for several weeks.

Authorities found her body near the Third Street Bridge on Dec. 23.

Detectives continue to investigate the suspicious circumstances in her disappearance.

On Tuesday, KRON4 spoke to McCarthy’s dad, Mark, who says he spoke to his daughter multiple times that night before she was reported missing. He says that she sounded fine.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact detectives at (707) 257-9592.

