American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock (AVCT): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ: SHCR) increased by 1.48% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ: SHCR) – a digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place – increased by 1.48% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Sharecare announcing that more than 400 Medicare Advantage plans – including several of the nation’s largest payors – are exclusively leveraging its home health platform and network of caregivers CareLinx by Sharecare to scale in-home care supplemental benefit programs in 2022.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO