American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock (AVCT): Why The Price Fell Today

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell by over 9% after-hours today. This is why it happened. The stock price of American...

Wabtec Stock (WAB): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) increased by 5.86% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) increased by 5.86% today. Investors responded positively to Wabtec announcing it recently acquired the railway friction business from MASU, a leading manufacturer of friction products across the automotive and rail industry. The acquisition – which has received necessary regulatory approvals and is subject to customary closing conditions – will expand Wabtec’s installed base and accelerate growth across its brake product portfolio.
Comerica Stock (CMA): $99 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) have received a $99 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) have received a $99 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg raised the price target on Comerica from $86 and while maintaining an “Underweight” rating on the shares.
Genius Sports Stock (GENI): $22 Price Target From Craig-Hallum

The shares of Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE: GENI) have received a $22 price target from Craig-Hallum. These are the details. The shares of Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE: GENI) have received a $22 price target from Craig-Hallum. And Craig-Hallum analyst Ryan Sigdahl issued a “Buy” rating on the company shares while reducing the price target from $27.
CSX Stock (CSX): $43 Price Target From Stephens

The shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) have received a $43 price target from Stephens. These are the details. The shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) have received a $43 price target from Stephens. And Stephens analyst Justin Long increased the price target from $39 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
Applied Therapeutics Stock (APLT): $21 Price Target From Baird

The shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) have received a price target of $21 from Baird. These are the details. The shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) have received a price target of $21 from Baird. And Baird analyst Brian Skorney reduced the price target on Applied Therapeutics from $35 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares.
Occidental Petroleum Stock (OXY): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) increased by 7.47% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) increased by 7.47% today. Investors appear to be responding positively to a bullish research report. Citi analyst Scott Gruber increased the price target...
Home Depot Stock (HD): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) increased by 1.03% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) increased by 1.03% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report.
Avrobio Stock (AVRO): Why The Price Substantially Fell

The stock price of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) fell by 36.63% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) – a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a shared purpose to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease – fell by 36.63% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to AVROBIO announcing that it is shifting its portfolio priorities to focus on other clinical-stage programs and extending its cash runway into the first quarter of 2024.
Sharecare Stock (SHCR): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ: SHCR) increased by 1.48% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ: SHCR) – a digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place – increased by 1.48% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Sharecare announcing that more than 400 Medicare Advantage plans – including several of the nation’s largest payors – are exclusively leveraging its home health platform and network of caregivers CareLinx by Sharecare to scale in-home care supplemental benefit programs in 2022.
Medical Marijuana Stock (MJNA): Why The Price Surged

The stock price of Medical Marijuana Inc (OTC: MJNA) increased by 16.84% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Medical Marijuana Inc (OTC: MJNA) – the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain – increased by 16.84% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Medical Marijuana announcing that its subsidiary Kannaway Japan had its best revenue month in the company’s history in December 2021.
3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

Alphabet continues to effectively print money with its search apps and other assets. Devon Energy's free cash flow soared eightfold in 2021 and should jump at least 40% in 2022. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and pill have turned the drugmaker into a cash cow. Contrary to conventional wisdom, cash is not...
Pet Safety Company Halo Raises Series B At $400 Million Valuation

Halo – an advanced pet safety and training technology company – recently announced that it is fully subscribed for its Series B funding round at a $400 million valuation. Halo – an advanced pet safety and training technology company – recently announced that it is fully subscribed for its Series B funding round. Founded by IOT visionaries Ken and Michael Ehrman with dog behaviorist Cesar Millan, Halo had achieved a valuation of $400 million.
Pinduoduo Stock (PDD): Why The Price Substantially Fell

The stock price of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) fell by 11.19% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) fell by 11.19% in the most recent trading session. Investors appear to be responding negatively to Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest selling 250,500 Pinduoduo shares from its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF).
