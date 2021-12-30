American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock (AVCT): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Medical Marijuana Inc (OTC: MJNA) increased by 16.84% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Medical Marijuana Inc (OTC: MJNA) – the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain – increased by 16.84% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Medical Marijuana announcing that its subsidiary Kannaway Japan had its best revenue month in the company’s history in December 2021.
