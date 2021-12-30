ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diffusion tensor imaging in unclear intramedullary tumor-suspected lesions allows separating tumors from inflammation

By Marc Hohenhaus
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProspective diagnostic study. Primary imaging-based diagnosis of spinal cord tumor-suspected lesions is often challenging. The identification of the definite entity is crucial for dedicated treatment and therefore reduction of morbidity. The aim of this trial was to investigate specific quantitative signal patterns to differentiate unclear intramedullary tumor-suspected lesions based on diffusion...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

A critical appraisal of tools for delivery room assessment of the newborn infant

The European Society for Paediatric Research (ESPR) Neonatal Resuscitation Section Writing Group &. Assessment of an infant's condition in the delivery room represents a prerequisite to adequately initiate medical support. In her seminal paper, Virginia Apgar described five parameters to be used for such an assessment. However, since that time maternal and neonatal care has changed; interventions were improved and infants are even more premature. Nevertheless, the Apgar score is assigned to infants worldwide but there are concerns about low interobserver reliability, especially in preterm infants. Also, resuscitative interventions may preclude the interpretation of the score, which is of concern when used as an outcome parameter in delivery room intervention studies. Within the context of these changes, we performed a critical appraisal on how to assess postnatal condition of the newborn including the clinical parameters of the Apgar score, as well as selected additional parameters and a proposed new scoring system. The development of a new scoring system that guide clinicians in assessing infants and help to decide how to support postnatal adaptation is discussed.
Nature.com

Overlapping morphological, immunohistochemical and genetic features of superficial CD34-positive fibroblastic tumor and PRDM10-rearranged soft tissue tumor

Superficial CD34-positive fibroblastic tumor (SCD34FT) is a recently recognized soft tissue tumor that is considered to be of borderline malignancy. The pathogenesis of this tumor remains incompletely understood, but it has been suggested that SCD34FT overlaps with tumors showing fusions involving the PRDM10 gene. Previous analyses of PRDM10-rearranged tumors have demonstrated that they have a distinct gene expression profile, resulting in high expression of CADM3 (also known as SynCam3), which can be detected immunohistochemically. Here, we investigated a series (n"‰="‰43) of SCD34FT or PRDM10-rearranged tumors and potential mimics (n"‰="‰226) with regard to morphological, genetic, and immunohistochemical features. The results show that SCD34FT and PRDM10-rearranged tumor are morphologically indistinguishable; 41 of 43 tumors of both entities are CADM3-positive. Hence, we suggest that they constitute a single entity, preferably referred to as SCD34FT. Expression of CADM3 was only rarely seen in other soft tissue tumors, except in tumors with Schwann cell differentiation. Thus, IHC for CADM3, in combination with the characteristic morphological features, is a valuable adjunct in the diagnosis of SCD34FT.
Nature.com

Correlation between the risk of ovarian cancer and BRCA recurrent pathogenic variants in Japan

We previously reported that L63X and Q934X are BRCA1 common founder variants in Japan. So far, there have been no reports of a correlation between such BRCA common variants and the risk of BRCA-related cancers. In this analysis, we investigated the correlation between the risk of ovarian cancer (OC) and BRCA recurrent pathogenic variants. We examined the database of the Japanese organization of hereditary breast and ovarian cancer. The database contained 3517 probands who underwent BRCA genetic testing. Among them, 11.1% (392/3517) had germline BRCA1 pathogenic variant, and 8.3% (293/3517) had BRCA2 pathogenic variant. We calculated the OC prevalence, breast cancer (BC) prevalence, and the ratio of OC to BC within second-degree relatives. The ratio of OC to BC in Q934X family members was significantly higher than that in the overall BRCA1 family members (0.80 vs.0.52: p"‰="‰0.038), and the ratio in STOP799 was 0.42, which was relatively lower than the overall BRCA1 value. Both Q934X and STOP799 are located in the ovarian cancer cluster region (OCCR), however there seems to be a difference in the risk of OC. R2318X family members had a significant higher ratio of OC to BC at 0.32 than the overall BRCA2 value of 0.13 (p"‰="‰0.012). R2318X is known to be located in the OCCR. This is the first report to investigate the correlation between BRCA recurrent variants and the risk of OC in Japan. The family members of probands with Q934X or R2318X have a higher risk of OC than that with other BRCA variants.
Nature.com

Polysomnography in pre-operative screening for obstructive sleep apnea in patients undergoing bariatric surgery: a retrospective cohort study

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. To assess the impact of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) screening with polysomnography on preventing cardiovascular and pulmonary complications in the postoperative period of bariatric surgery. Subjects/Methods. This was a single-center retrospective cohort study, including 522 adults who underwent bariatric surgery between August 2010...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Development of molecular clamp stabilized hemagglutinin vaccines for Influenza A viruses

In this article, the author name Virginie Jakob was incorrectly written as Virginie Jakon. The original article has been corrected. School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences, The University of Queensland, St Lucia, QLD, 4072, Australia. Christopher L. D. McMillan,Â Stacey T. M. Cheung,Â Naphak Modhiran,Â Alberto A. Amarilla,Â Helle Bielefeldt-Ohmann,Â...
Nature.com

Schizophrenia: genetic insights with clinical potential

Two studies of the genetics of schizophrenia provide insight into somatic comorbidities and the potential of whole-genome sequencing in schizophrenia spectrum disorders, but highlight the need for more work to translate genetic findings into clinical benefits. 1. Charlson, F. J. et al. Global epidemiology and burden of schizophrenia: findings from...
Nature.com

TP0586532, a non-hydroxamate LpxC inhibitor, reduces LPS release and IL-6 production both in vitro and in vivo

UDP-3-O-acyl-N-acetylglucosamine deacetylase (LpxC) is an essential enzyme in the biosynthesis of Lipid A, an active component of lipopolysaccharide (LPS), from UDP-3-O-acyl-N-acetylglicosamine. LPS is a major component of the cell surface of Gram-negative bacteria. LPS is known to be one of causative factors of sepsis and has been associated with high mortality in septic shock. TP0586532 is a novel non-hydroxamate LpxC enzyme inhibitor. In this study, we examined the inhibitory effect of TP0586532 on the LPS release from Klebsiella pneumoniae both in vitro and in vivo. Our results confirmed the inhibitory effect of TP0586532 on LPS release from the pathogenic bacterial species. On the other hand, meropenem and ciprofloxacin increase the level of LPS release. Furthermore, the effects of TP0586532 on LPS release and interleukin (IL)-6 production in the lung were determined using a murine model of pneumonia caused by K. pneumoniae. As observed in the in vitro study, TP0586532 showed the marked inhibitory effect on LPS release in the lungs, whereas meropenem- and ciprofloxacin-treated mice showed higher levels of LPS release and IL-6 production in the lungs as compared to those in the lungs of vehicle-treated mice. Moreover, TP0586532 used in combination with meropenem and ciprofloxacin attenuated the LPS release and IL-6 production induced by meropenem and ciprofloxacin in the lung. These results indicate that the inhibitory effect of TP0586532 on LPS release from pathogenic bacteria might be of benefit in patients with sepsis.
Nature.com

A 16-parts-per-trillion measurement of the antiproton-to-proton charge"“mass ratio

The standard model of particle physics is both incredibly successful and glaringly incomplete. Among the questions left open is the striking imbalance of matter and antimatter in the observable universe1, which inspires experiments to compare the fundamental properties of matter/antimatter conjugates with high precision2,3,4,5. Our experiments deal with direct investigations of the fundamental properties of protons and antiprotons, performing spectroscopy in advanced cryogenic Penning trap systems6. For instance, we previously compared the proton/antiproton magnetic moments with 1.5"‰parts"‰per billion fractional precision7,8, which improved upon previous best measurements9 by a factor of greater than 3,000. Here we report on a new comparison of the proton/antiproton charge-to-mass ratios with a fractional uncertainty of 16"‰parts"‰per trillion. Our result is based on the combination of four independent long-term studies, recorded in a total time span of 1.5"‰years. We use different measurement methods and experimental set-ups incorporating different systematic effects. The final result, \(-{(q/m)}_{p}/{(q/m)}_{\bar{p}}=1.000000000003(16)\), is consistent with the fundamental charge"“parity"“time reversal invariance, and improves the precision of our previous best measurement6 by a factor of 4.3. The measurement tests the standard model at an energy scale of 1.96"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’27 gigaelectronvolts (confidence level 0.68), and improves ten coefficients of the standard model extension10. Our cyclotron clock study also constrains hypothetical interactions mediating violations of the clock weak equivalence principle (WEPcc) for antimatter to less than 1.8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’7, and enables the first differential test of the WEPcc using antiprotons11. From this interpretation we constrain the differential WEPcc-violating coefficient to less than 0.030.
Nature.com

Enhanced tendon healing by a tough hydrogel with an adhesive side and high drug-loading capacity

Hydrogels that provide mechanical support and sustainably release therapeutics have been used to treat tendon injuries. However, most hydrogels are insufficiently tough, release drugs in bursts, and require cell infiltration or suturing to integrate with surrounding tissue. Here we report that a hydrogel serving as a high-capacity drug depot and combining a dissipative tough matrix on one side and a chitosan adhesive surface on the other side supports tendon gliding and strong adhesion (larger than 1,000 J m−2) to tendon on opposite surfaces of the hydrogel, as we show with porcine and human tendon preparations during cyclic-friction loadings. The hydrogel is biocompatible, strongly adheres to patellar, supraspinatus and Achilles tendons of live rats, boosted healing and reduced scar formation in a rat model of Achilles-tendon rupture, and sustainably released the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide in a rat model of patellar tendon injury, reducing inflammation, modulating chemokine secretion, recruiting tendon stem and progenitor cells, and promoting macrophage polarization to the M2 phenotype. Hydrogels with ‘Janus’ surfaces and sustained-drug-release functionality could be designed for a range of biomedical applications.
Nature.com

Perspectives on diabetic retinopathy from advanced retinal vascular imaging

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a microvascular complication of diabetes and the most common cause of acquired vision loss in adults worldwide. DR is associated with long-term chronic hyperglycaemia and its detrimental effects on the neurovascular structure and function of the retina. Direct imaging of the retinal vasculature and staging of DR has been traditionally based on fundoscopy and fluorescein angiography, which provide only 2D views of the retina, and in the case of fluorescein angiography, requires an invasive dye injection. In contrast, advanced retinal imaging modalities like optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) and adaptive optics (AO) are non-invasive and provide depth-resolved, 3D visualization of retinal vessel structure as well as blood flow. Recent studies utilizing these imaging techniques have shown promise in evaluating quantitative vascular parameters that correlate tightly to clinical DR staging, elucidating functional changes in early diabetes, and monitoring DR treatment response. In this article, we discuss and synthesize the results of advanced retinal imaging studies in DR and their implications for our clinical and pathophysiologic understanding of the disease. Based on the recent literature, we also propose a model to describe the differential changes in vascular structure and flow that have been described on advanced retinal imaging as DR progresses. Future studies of these imaging modalities in larger and more diverse populations, as well as corroboration with histological and functional studies, will be important to further our understanding of DR.
Nature.com

Dental stem cell-derived extracellular vesicles as promising therapeutic agents in the treatment of diseases

International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 14, ArticleÂ number:Â 2 (2022) Cite this article. Dental stem cells (DSCs), an important source of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), can be easily obtained by minimally invasive procedures and have been used for the treatment of various diseases. Classic paradigm attributed the mechanism of their therapeutic action to direct cell differentiation after targeted migration, while contemporary insights into indirect paracrine effect opened new avenues for the mystery of their actual low engraftment and differentiation ability in vivo. As critical paracrine effectors, DSC-derived extracellular vesicles (DSC-EVs) are being increasingly linked to the positive effects of DSCs by an evolving body of in vivo studies. Carrying bioactive contents and presenting therapeutic potential in certain diseases, DSC-EVs have been introduced as promising treatments. Here, we systematically review the latest in vivo evidence that supports the therapeutic effects of DSC-EVs with mechanistic studies. In addition, current challenges and future directions for the clinical translation of DSC-EVs are also highlighted to call for more attentions to the (I) distinguishing features of DSC-EVs compared with other types of MSC-EVs, (II) heterogeneity among different subtypes of DSC-derived EVs, (III) action modes of DSC-EVs, (IV) standardization for eligible DSC-EVs and (V) safety guarantee for the clinical application of DSC-EVs. The present review would provide valuable insights into the emerging opportunities of DSC-EVs in future clinical applications.
Nature.com

Emergence of methicillin resistance predates the clinical use of antibiotics

The discovery of antibiotics more than 80 years ago has led to considerable improvements in human and animal health. Although antibiotic resistance in environmental bacteria is ancient, resistance in human pathogens is thought to be a modern phenomenon that is driven by the clinical use of antibiotics1. Here we show that particular lineages of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus-a notorious human pathogen-appeared in European hedgehogs in the pre-antibiotic era. Subsequently, these lineages spread within the local hedgehog populations and between hedgehogs and secondary hosts, including livestock and humans. We also demonstrate that the hedgehog dermatophyte Trichophyton erinacei produces two Î²-lactam antibiotics that provide a natural selective environment in which methicillin-resistant S. aureus isolates have an advantage over susceptible isolates. Together, these results suggest that methicillin resistance emerged in the pre-antibiotic era as a co-evolutionary adaptation of S. aureus to the colonization of dermatophyte-infected hedgehogs. The evolution of clinically relevant antibiotic-resistance genes in wild animals and the connectivity of natural, agricultural and human ecosystems demonstrate that the use of a One Health approach is critical for our understanding and management of antibiotic resistance, which is one of the biggest threats to global health, food security and development.
Nature.com

Behavioural immune landscapes of inflammation

Transcriptional and proteomic profiling of individual cells have revolutionized interpretation of biological phenomena by providing cellular landscapes of healthy and diseased tissues1,2. These approaches, however, do not describe dynamic scenarios in which cells continuously change their biochemical properties and downstream 'behavioural' outputs3,4,5. Here we used 4D live imaging to record tens to hundreds of morpho-kinetic parameters describing the dynamics of individual leukocytes at sites of active inflammation. By analysing more than 100,000 reconstructions of cell shapes and tracks over time, we obtained behavioural descriptors of individual cells and used these high-dimensional datasets to build behavioural landscapes. These landscapes recognized leukocyte identities in the inflamed skin and trachea, and uncovered a continuum of neutrophil states inside blood vessels, including a large, sessile state that was embraced by the underlying endothelium and associated with pathogenic inflammation. Behavioural screening in 24 mouse mutants identified the kinase Fgr as a driver of this pathogenic state, and interference with Fgr protected mice from inflammatory injury. Thus, behavioural landscapes report distinct properties of dynamic environments at high cellular resolution.
Nature.com

Dexamethasone ameliorates severe pneumonia but slightly enhances viral replication in the lungs of SARS-CoV-2-infected Syrian hamsters

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has resulted in more than 230 million cases and over four million deaths worldwide. Furthermore, multiple emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants have shown enhanced infectivity, transmissibility, pathogenicity and ability to escape neutralization by vaccine-induced humoral immunity [1]. The antibody resistance of SARS-CoV-2 variants constitutes a challenge for current vaccines and therapeutic antibodies. No specific antiviral is currently available for coronavirus in humans [2]. Although remdesivir was approved by the FDA for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the therapeutic effect is limited, particularly for critical cases with severe pneumonia. Therefore, a more effective anti-SARS-CoV-2 regimen is needed to end the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nature.com

Early free light chain reduction following treatment initiation predicts favorable outcome in intact immunoglobulin myeloma

Multiple myeloma (MM) is characterized by the proliferation of malignant plasma cells [1]. The neoplastic clones usually secrete an intact immunoglobulin (iIg) or fragments of immunoglobulin (Ig) such as light chains. Intact immunoglobulins are traditionally measured by serum (SPEP) and urine protein electrophoresis, which are currently the gold standards to assess MM [2]. However, due to long half-lives of iIgs, SPEP is limited in its capacity to detect early changes after initiation of treatment.
Nature.com

Low Incidence of hepatic sinusoidal obstruction syndrome/veno-occlusive disease in adults undergoing allogenic stem cell transplantation with prophylactic ursodiol and low-dose heparin

Hepatic sinusoidal obstruction syndrome (SOS)/veno-occlusive disease (VOD) is a complication after allogenic hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) with high mortality. The purpose of this study was to assess the incidence and outcome of SOS in patients after allo-HSCT with the impact of ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) and low-dose heparin as SOS prophylaxis. Out of 1016 patients, 23 developed SOS, with a cumulative incidence of 2.3% (95% CI 1.3"“3.3) 6 months after HSCT. Approximately one quarter of these patients (26.1%) had late-onset SOS. A high proportion were very severe SOS cases (74%), and 83% of the patients were treated with defibrotide (DF). In multivariate analysis, advanced disease (p"‰="‰0.003), previous HSCT (p"‰="‰0.025) and graft versus host disease (GvHD) prophylaxis by post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) (p"‰="‰0.055) were associated with the development of SOS. The 1-year overall survival (OS) was significantly lower in the SOS group compared to patients without SOS (13% versus 70%, p"‰="‰0.0001). In conclusion, we found a low incidence of SOS in patients receiving low-dose heparin and UDCA prophylactically, but among SOS patients, a high mortality. Low-dose heparin and UDCA might be a prophylactic approach for SOS.
Nature.com

No evidence for increased cell entry or antibody evasion by Delta sublineage AY.4.2

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants have emerged. While some variants spread only locally, others, referred to as variants of concern, disseminated globally and became drivers of the pandemic. All SARS-CoV-2 variants harbor mutations relative to the virus circulating early in the pandemic, and mutations in the viral spike (S) protein are considered of particular relevance since the S protein mediates host cell entry and constitutes the key target of the neutralizing antibody response. As a consequence, mutations in the S protein may increase SARS-CoV-2 infectivity and enable its evasion of neutralizing antibodies. Furthermore, mutations in the S protein can modulate viral transmissibility and pathogenicity.
Nature.com

ASTE1 frameshift mutation triggers the immune response in Epstein-Barr virus-associated gastric cancer

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 4 (2022) Cite this article. Epstein-Barr virus-associated gastric cancer (EBVaGC) is a subtype of GC that is characterized by the presence of EBV in cancer cells.1 EBVaGC is a relatively rare malignancy, accounting for only 10% of GC cases. Compared to other types of GC, EBVaGC presents a distinct tumor microenvironment with ample immune infiltration and increased expression of immune response genes. This unique microenvironment is assumed to have a better response to immunotherapy. However, the efficacy of immunotherapy in EBVaGC is inconsistent.2,3 In some studies, the PR rates were hardly to exceed 30%. Therefore, to improve efficacy and achieve precise treatment under the background of low response rate, it is urgent to identify the specific subgroup of EBVaGC which could benefit from immune therapy.
Nature.com

Daratumumab plus lenalidomide and dexamethasone in transplant-ineligible newly diagnosed multiple myeloma: frailty subgroup analysis of MAIA

In the phase 3 MAIA study of patients with transplant-ineligible newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM), daratumumab plus lenalidomide/dexamethasone (D-Rd) improved progression-free survival (PFS) versus lenalidomide/dexamethasone (Rd). We present a subgroup analysis of MAIA by frailty status. Frailty assessment was performed retrospectively using age, Charlson comorbidity index, and baseline Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status score. Patients were classified as fit, intermediate, non-frail (fit"‰+"‰intermediate), or frail. Of the randomized patients (D-Rd, n"‰="‰368; Rd, n"‰="‰369), 396 patients were non-frail (D-Rd, 196 [53.3%]; Rd, 200 [54.2%]) and 341 patients were frail (172 [46.7%]; 169 [45.8%]). After aÂ 36.4-month median follow-up, non-frail patients had longer PFS than frail patients, but the PFS benefit of D-Rd versus Rd was maintained across subgroups: non-frail (median, not reached [NR] vs 41.7 months; hazard ratio [HR], 0.48; P"‰<"‰0.0001) and frail (NR vs 30.4 months; HR, 0.62; P"‰="‰0.003). Improved rates of complete response or better and minimal residual disease (10"“5) negativity were observed for D-Rd across subgroups. The most common grade 3/4 treatment-emergent adverse event in non-frail and frail patients was neutropenia (non-frail, 45.4% [D-Rd] and 37.2% [Rd]; frail, 57.7% and 33.1%). These findings support the clinical benefit of D-Rd in transplant-ineligible NDMM patients enrolled in MAIA, regardless of frailty status.
Nature.com

Mitochondrial function influences expression of methamphetamine-induced behavioral sensitization

Repeated methamphetamine use leads to long lasting brain and behavioral changes in humans and laboratory rats. These changes have high energy requirements, implicating a role for mitochondria. We explored whether mitochondrial function underpins behaviors that occur in rats months after stopping methamphetamine self-administration. Accordingly, rats self-administered intravenous methamphetamine for 3Â h/day for 14Â days. The mitochondrial toxin rotenone was administered as (1Â mg/kg/day for 6Â days) via an osmotic minipump starting at 0, 14 or 28Â days of abstinence abstinence. On abstinence day 61, expression of methamphetamine-induced behavioral sensitization was obtained with an acute methamphetamine challenge in rotenone-free rats. Rotenone impeded the expression of sensitization, with the most robust effects obtained with later abstinence exposure. These findings verified that self-titration of moderate methamphetamine doses results in behavioral (and thus brain) changes that can be revealed months after exposure termination, and that the meth-initiated processes progressed during abstinence so that longer abstinence periods were more susceptible to the consequences of exposure to a mitochondrial toxin.
