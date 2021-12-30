ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

LETTERS: Readers discuss Build Back Better, roads, and moronic codes

WacoTrib.com
 6 days ago

So, Alan Northcutt isn’t trying to boost his Tesla stock. According to him, he’s in it for a cleaner environment and more jobs for non-college graduates. I’m not opposed to a cleaner environment or more job opportunities. What I am against is the fiscally irresponsible plan proposed by the Biden administration,...

wacotrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: It’s not just Manchin who’s to blame for sinking the Build Back Better bill

Many are rightly angry at West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin for his refusal to support the Build Back Better bill, which extends child tax credits, funds universal pre-kindergarten, fights climate change, lowers prescription drug prices, and funds elder care — all of which would help working families, create jobs and move our economy forward, while (in the calculations of most leading economists) adding very little to inflation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Build Back Better is a vehicle to get things through: the popular, the unpopular, and the pork alike.

I see numerous attacks about support and opposition to Build Back Better (BBB). So and so doesn’t care about inflation/deficits. So and so wants tax cuts for rich people (SALT deduction). So and so wants to kill Americans because they don’t support the $35 monthly cap on insulin prices. So and so hates children because they don’t support early childhood education.
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

Republicans are justified in opposing Build Back Better bill

I cannot allow Globe columnist Joan Vennochi’s assertion that Republicans lied about President Biden’s Build Back Better bill to go unchallenged (“Besides Manchin, who killed Build Back Better? Biden and the Democrats,” Opinion, Dec. 21). How is addicting the middle class to additional unsustainable entitlement programs not reshaping the United States into the progressive dream of a European-style social welfare state, particularly at a time when Medicare and Social Security are facing near-term insolvency? What other explanation is there — other than to capture middle-class voters — for why progressives insisted that the new entitlement programs not be means tested?
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Work toward a better Build Back Better bill

The federal Build Back Better bill is stalled for now, but Democrats vow to revive it in 2022. They should work with their Republican colleagues to refine the investments in social and climate programs, agree to a common time horizon for proposed spending and craft legislation worthy of broader support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
Kansas City Star

Letters: KC readers discuss marking Jan. 6, democracy’s future and ‘me first’ drivers

On Jan. 6, 2021, an angry mob, fueled by the myth of widespread voter fraud and a stolen election, stormed our nation’s Capitol, taking temporary possession, with the intent of negating the Electoral College certification of a free and fair election. This unprecedented event in our nation’s history, along with filing of more than 400 voter-restriction bills, are the bitter fruits of this widespread myth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
@JohnLocke

Building Back ‘Better’ by Executive Action Labeled a Bluff

Philip Klein of National Review Online reports on the latest commentary from progressives on Capitol Hill. After Senator Joe Manchin delivered the likely death blow to Build Back Better, House progressives responded alternately by declaring him a liar, proceeding as if negotiations were ongoing, and calling on President Biden to enact an unspecified series of executive actions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Big Pharma's benefits, state surplus, the economy, Build Back Better

On Dec. 16, Sen. Amy Klobuchar posted on Instagram: "I'm not scared to take on Big Pharma," implying that America's pharmaceutical companies constitute the Big Bad Wolf. Three days later, the senator posted, "The best way to protect yourself against COVID is the vaccine. And if you haven't yet, get a booster." Am I the only one who sees the contradiction in those two posts? I understand that prescription drug prices in this country are sky-high, and I fully support Klobuchar's proposal to let Medicare negotiate for lower prices. What I do not understand is how Klobuchar failed to explicitly concede that during these past two years of the pandemic, the so-called Big Bad Wolf put everything it had into developing safe vaccines and boosters in record time "at the speed of science" because our lives literally depended on them.
BUSINESS
coloradopolitics.com

Build Back Better is bad for Colorado business

President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, which the House passed last month but is currently on very rocky ground in the Senate, proposes to raise taxes on foreign earnings of U.S. companies to 15% from 10.5%. The increase, which would especially impact U.S. energy multinationals, would apply to the...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Of Interest#Inflation#The Tax Foundation#Bbb#Cbo
Great Bend Tribune

Legislators should oppose ‘Build Back Better’ plan

I believe that if the multi-trillion “Build Back Better” bill is passed, America, as we know it, will be destroyed. I thank Senator Joe Manchin for having the courage to stand up to the liberal bullies to block this bill. He may go down in history as a national hero. Thank you, Senator Manchin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kpfa.org

Build Back Better Update & The Future of Climate Change Policy

Guest: Tyson Slocum is the director of Public Citizen’s Energy Program. For the last 25 years Tyson has been promoting an equitable energy transition that provides distributed renewable energy generation and sustainable transportation solutions for working families. Photo by Chris LeBoutillier on Unsplash.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Context is sorely needed on Build Back Better

The Build Back Better Act is estimated to cost $2.2 trillion over 10 years. Articles should also indicate how large the U.S. economy is to contextualize the spending proposals for readers. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. In 2020 alone, the U.S. gross domestic product —...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fox News

Build Back Better not a consensus type of bill: Laffer

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Washington Post

Sen. Manchin is wrong on inflation and Build Back Better

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has a long list of issues with the Build Back Better bill. Near the top is his concern that the legislation might make inflation worse. Out of all of Mr. Manchin’s arguments against the bill, this one is probably the most deeply flawed. What happens to inflation in the coming months will be driven largely by the coronavirus and the Federal Reserve’s actions. If Build Back Better — or some version of it — passes soon, the bill would be a rounding error in inflation calculations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ladowntownnews.com

Opinion: Don't just build back better, build back smarter

The bipartisan Infrastructure Act represents an overdue and necessary investment into our crumbling roads, bridges, ports and highways. But rebuilding is not enough. It is time to restructure our cities and highways. The act includes:. • $110 billion for roads and bridges. • $73 billion to upgrade the electric grid.
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

Build Back Better's bad healthcare provisions

With Sen. Joe Manchin saying he won't vote for the Build Back Better Act, at least in the bill's current form, Democrats are scrambling to revise the bill. Patients and taxpayers can only hope they fail. The bill is packed with disastrous healthcare policies. For instance, Build Back Better would...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy