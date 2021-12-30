LETTERS: Readers discuss Build Back Better, roads, and moronic codes

On Dec. 16, Sen. Amy Klobuchar posted on Instagram: "I'm not scared to take on Big Pharma," implying that America's pharmaceutical companies constitute the Big Bad Wolf. Three days later, the senator posted, "The best way to protect yourself against COVID is the vaccine. And if you haven't yet, get a booster." Am I the only one who sees the contradiction in those two posts? I understand that prescription drug prices in this country are sky-high, and I fully support Klobuchar's proposal to let Medicare negotiate for lower prices. What I do not understand is how Klobuchar failed to explicitly concede that during these past two years of the pandemic, the so-called Big Bad Wolf put everything it had into developing safe vaccines and boosters in record time "at the speed of science" because our lives literally depended on them.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO