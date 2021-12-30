ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Thomas, Kyrou score as Blues beat Oilers 4-2

By Tom Timmermann, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS — The Blues had five players ln the ice who had missed the team’s most recent game because of injuries. They were without another player from their most recent game who was out sick (though in this day and age it’s important to note it’s not COVID). They had...

www.mdjonline.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues notebook: Kyrou-Thomas-Tarasenko may be together for a while

With Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich returning to the lineup Saturday against the Minnesota Wild, coach Craig Berube had the opportunity to reunite the potent Russian line. Instead, he kept the Jordan Kyrou-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko line together. And as you may have noticed, it worked out just fine in a...
NHL
Crookston Daily Times

Blues beat Wild 6-4 in coldest outdoor game in NHL history

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists in a five-goal second period for St. Louis, and the Blues cruised through the coldest outdoor game in NHL history to beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 in the Winter Classic on Saturday night. The official faceoff temperature was...
NHL
Hastings Tribune

Lightning beat Blue Jackets 7-2 to stop 3-game slide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ondrej Palat had two goals and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning trounced the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-2 on Tuesday night to break a three-game losing streak. Brayden Point added a goal and two assists for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who scored...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Tomas Nosek, One More Staff Member In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins continue to have COVID-19 issues. On Wednesday morning, the team placed forward Tomas Nosek in the COVID-19 protocol. The team also added a staff member to the protocol. That news comes one day after the team placed winger Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in COVID-19 protocol. The Bruins had previously placed Karson Kuhlman in protocol over the weekend. The Bruins resumed their season on Saturday after having several games postponed before the holiday break due to COVID outbreaks around the league and within Boston’s roster. The Bruins have won all three of their games since resuming play. Nosek recorded an assist in Tuesday’s win over the Devils, and he contributed with a goal and an assist in the win in Detroit on Sunday. On the season — his first with Boston — he has three goals and four assists in 26 games. The Bruins are set to host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, before going on a two-game road trip to Tampa (Saturday) and Washington (Monday).
NHL
Yardbarker

Blues Weekly: Berube, Winter Classic, Kyrou & More

The Blues have shown an ability to win in a multitude of ways, whether it’s high-scoring or low-scoring it hasn’t mattered. A lot of that is their versatile roster with many two-way and high-skill players. Berube Makes History. Blues head coach Craig Berube became the seventh person in...
NHL
KREX

Cale Makar’s OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Cale Makar tried to downplay his game-winning goal Tuesday night, calling the sequence “a little bit lucky.” Colorado teammate Erik Johnson offered a much different description. “Yeah, it was sick,” Johnson said. Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, lifting the surging Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago […]
NHL

