NFL

Saints' Demario Davis: Returns from COVID list

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Davis (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Amie Just of The...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
#Covid#Saints#New Orleans#American Football
The Spun

2 NFL Teams Reportedly Very Interested In Jim Harbaugh

The college football world went into a little bit of a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that people from Michigan and the NFL believe Jim Harbaugh may be tempted to return to the NFL. Harbaugh last coached the San Francisco 49ers when he was...
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

GM John Schneider has a message to Seahawks fans for 2022, and on Russell Wilson’s health

John Schneider has a message for Seahawks fans about the imminent offseason and 2022. “We are going to work our tails off to get this thing turned around and get back to being a championship-caliber football team,” Seattle’s general manager said Sunday, before his 5-10 Seahawks played Detroit in their final home game of Seattle’s first 10-loss season since 2009.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Happened With Jalen Ramsey

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey wasn’t happy with one of his teammates on defense. In the defensive huddle, Ramsey appeared to punch one of his teammates, and then the rest of the defense had to break it up. The Ravens didn’t score on this possession, but this will be a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson shares emotional moment with Seahawks fans after home finale

We do not know yet if Sunday marked Russell Wilson’s final game in Seattle as a member of the Seahawks. If it was, the quarterback went out in memorable fashion. The Seahawks ended their home schedule with a 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions, with Wilson throwing for 236 yards and four touchdowns. After the win, Wilson was the last player off the field, and stopped to sign a number of autographs on his way to the locker room.
NFL
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

T.J. Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at its 43 on a second-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a popular target for critics of the Cleveland Browns this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has also taken some of the blame for his playcalling decisions. On Monday night, during the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning was the latest to focus...
NFL
FanSided

49ers won’t be able to clinch playoff berth after Saints win

The 49ers had one easy Week 17 scenario to get into the playoffs, but half of that equation didn’t come true with the Saints beating the Panthers. In an ideal world, two things would have happened for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 as far as their 2022 playoff hopes are concerned.
NFL

