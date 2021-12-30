ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Back on point-per-game pace

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Kyrou (upper body) scored a goal and added two assists in Wednesday's 4-2 win over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook after nine-turnover game: 'I'm allowed to miss shots ... I can turn the ball over too'

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to squeak out a 108-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, but they needed to overcome a very uneven performance from Russell Westbrook to do so. The enigmatic point guard turned the ball over seven times in the first half alone and finished with more turnovers (nine) than made shots (seven). Westbrook finished with a strong fourth quarter, but his uneven night nearly prevented the Lakers from making it back to .500.
NBA
CBS Sports

Antonio Brown spotted courtside at Nets-Grizzlies game one day after sideline meltdown against Jets

You'd think Antonio Brown would be fairly busy right now. It's been only a day since the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver had a meltdown on the sideline while his team battled the New York Jets and proceeded to take off his jersey and shoulder pads and simply walk off of the field. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians quickly informed reporters that Brown would no longer be a part of the team, but Brown has apparently taken that news in stride.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Pavel Buchnevich
Person
Jordan Kyrou
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'plans on playing' in regular season finale vs. Eagles, Mike McCarthy wants to discuss

With an opportunity to either hold onto the No. 2 seed in the NFC or potentially track down and steal the No. 1 seed from the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys failed to take care of business and allowed Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals to leave AT&T Stadium with a 25-22 victory that pushed Mike McCarthy's bunch to No. 4 and on a collision course to potentially host Kliff Kingsbury's group in a rematch on Wild-Card Weekend. But first, the Cowboys have to head east to face the Philadelphia Eagles, and that's where things first get interesting.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#On Point#Chemistry
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues notebook: Kyrou-Thomas-Tarasenko may be together for a while

With Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich returning to the lineup Saturday against the Minnesota Wild, coach Craig Berube had the opportunity to reunite the potent Russian line. Instead, he kept the Jordan Kyrou-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko line together. And as you may have noticed, it worked out just fine in a...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars target offensive lineman with No. 1 pick, Steelers find Big Ben's replacement

This will be a storyline for much of the pre-draft process: Who should the Jaguars take with the No. 1 overall pick? A year ago, it was a layup: Trevor Lawrence. Now, headed for the top selection in back-to-back years, Jacksonville obviously doesn't need a quarterback, and unfortunately for them, there isn't a QB in this class worth moving up to first overall to grab.
NFL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Dennis Schroder: Paces backcourt with 21 points

Schroder finished Sunday's 116-111 overtime win over the Magic with 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 40 minutes. With Jayson Tatum (COVID-19) still sidelined, several Celtics saw an increased run in the overtime win. Schroder exited the health and safety protocols and slid right into the starting lineup, logging a hefty 40 minutes on the floor. The Celtics ran with Romeo Langford (non-COVID illness) during Schroder's absence, but the 28-year-old should return to the starting lineup moving forward.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Jordan Poole: Explodes for 32 points

Poole supplied 32 points (12-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes during Monday's 115-108 victory over the Heat. After a slow start from Stephen Curry, Poole entered the game and was mostly unstoppable with drained baskets all over the floor. Monday's effort was his second-best total of the season. A bad omen for Poole's future output appeared in pre-game warmups, as Klay Thompson put on a shooting tour-de-force to thunderous applause. With Thompson's return imminent, Poole's production is set to take a serious hit.
NBA
arcamax.com

Lightning power play paces rout of Blue Jackets

Coming off three straight games without a win, the Lightning arrived in Columbus, Ohio, looking to turn the page. With players in and out of the lineup due to COVID-19 protocols, the Lightning have struggled to find tempo. Coach Jon Cooper said it will take time for even the team’s best players to be themselves after being unable to skate while away from the team.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy