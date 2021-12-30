Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Back on point-per-game pace

With an opportunity to either hold onto the No. 2 seed in the NFC or potentially track down and steal the No. 1 seed from the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys failed to take care of business and allowed Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals to leave AT&T Stadium with a 25-22 victory that pushed Mike McCarthy's bunch to No. 4 and on a collision course to potentially host Kliff Kingsbury's group in a rematch on Wild-Card Weekend. But first, the Cowboys have to head east to face the Philadelphia Eagles, and that's where things first get interesting.

