Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Back on point-per-game pace

Schroder finished Sunday's 116-111 overtime win over the Magic with 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 40 minutes. With Jayson Tatum (COVID-19) still sidelined, several Celtics saw an increased run in the overtime win. Schroder exited the health and safety protocols and slid right into the starting lineup, logging a hefty 40 minutes on the floor. The Celtics ran with Romeo Langford (non-COVID illness) during Schroder's absence, but the 28-year-old should return to the starting lineup moving forward.
