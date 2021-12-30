ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ducks' Cam Fowler: Suffers upper-body injury

 6 days ago

Fowler (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Canucks. Fowler had an awkward...

CBS Sports

Ducks' Cam Fowler: Should return Sunday

Fowler (upper body) was on the ice for warmups and should be in the lineup Sunday versus Colorado. The defenseman sat out Friday's game with an injury he suffered Wednesday. Fowler, with four goals and 13 assists this season, will be Anaheim's second-pair left defenseman Sunday.
NHL
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Max Comtois, Cam Fowler return to Ducks’ lineup, but Ryan Getzlaf exits

The Ducks welcomed Cam Fowler and Max Comtois back to their lineup for their 4-2 loss Sunday afternoon to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver. Ryan Getzlaf couldn’t play, however, after he tested positive for COVID-19 before the game and was placed in the NHL’s protocol.
NHL
FanSided

Ryan Kesler Gave Body and Heart for the Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks 2021-22 season has been a source of excitement and optimism; especially as the Ducks look to turn over the keys to the next wave of young players that will lead them for the next decade. Without killing that mood, however, I feel as though we need to look back for a moment at the old Ducks guard to honor a player that, in my opinion, won’t ever get the recognition he truly deserves. That player is Ryan Kesler.
NHL
Cam Fowler
Jacob Larsson
Pioneer Press

Wild goaltender Cam Talbot out with lower-body injury

Already without captain Jared Spurgeon (lower-body injury), No. 1 center Joel Eriksson Ek (upper-body injury), and star defenseman Jonas Brodin (COVID protocol), the Wild got more bad news on Monday. While the rest of the team practiced at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul, starting goaltender Cam Talbot and hulking...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jack Johnson: Suffers lower-body injury

Johnson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks. The nature of Johnson's injury is unknown, but he was ruled out for the remainder of the game during the third period. The 34-year-old logged 7:01 of ice time during the contest. His status for Thursday versus the Jets is likely day-to-day until more information becomes available.
NHL
Anaheim Ducks
Vancouver Canucks
