ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Michael Mersch’s four-point night propels Amerks to 5-3 win over Bruins

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0dYp58xS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAHlp_0dYp58xS00

Following a 10-day layoff, the Rochester Americans (16-8-0-0) defeated the Providence Bruins (11-8-3-1) 5-3 on the strength of a season-high four-point effort (2+2) from veteran forward Michael Mersch Wednesday night at The Blue Cross Arena.

The win improves the Amerks to 8-2-0-0 in their last 10 games while also helping the club push its home win streak to five straight games in Rochester, the longest since the 2015-16 campaign. Additionally, the victory gives the Amerks a 3-8-2-0 record in the previous 13 meetings against Providence dating back to the 2007-08 slate.

Along with Mersch’s multi-point outing, Brandon Biro (1+1) and Ryan MacInnis (0+2) both produced a pair of points in Rochester’s first home game versus Providence since Oct. 30, 2019. Oskari Laakkonen and Ara Nazarian, who netted his first AHL goal in his Amerks debut, rounded out the scoring. Along with Nazarian, David Drake, Matthew Cairns and Jacob Pritchard all appeared in their first AHL contest.

Goaltender Michael Houser appeared in his seventh game of the season for Rochester, and after making 28 saves, he improved to 4-1-0.

Forwards Samuel Asselin, Chris Wagner and Oskar Steen all scored for Providence, which played its first game since Dec. 17. Netminder Kyle Keyser (4-6-1) drew the starting nod for the Bruins but was pulled late in the second period for Troy Grosenick (4-1-1). In 25 minutes of relief, Grosenick made four saves.

Neither team generated much offensively in the first six minutes of play before Rochester opened the scoring in the first period thanks to a redirection by Mersch at the 6:20 mark.

With the puck in the left corner, MacInnis sent a pass atop the left point to Drake, who was just inside the blueline. The defenseman fired a shot that was headed wide of the net, but just as he was coming across the goal crease, the Amerks team captain steered the puck past Keyser to break the scoreless game for his first of two on the night.

The primary assist from Drake was his first AHL point since April 13, 2018, as a member of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Following the intermission break, Providence evened the score at one as Asselin netted his second of the slate moments after Rochester successfully killed off its third penalty of the contest.

The Amerks, though, drew their first power-play of the night with 15:23 left in the middle frame and just 21 seconds into the infraction, Laaksonen wired in a shot from the top of the zone to regain the lead.

After Laaksonen’s second tally of the campaign, Rochester pushed its cushion to 4-1 as Biro and Nazarian both scored 1:19 apart before the end of the frame.

On Biro’s powerplay-goal, Mersch tipped a Laaksonen outlet pass across the neutral zone to spring MacInnis and Biro on an odd-man rush towards Keyser. Biro received the puck after MacInnis awaited a diving Bruin before centering a feed to the second-year pro.

By earning his second helper of the night, MacInnis has five points (1+4) over his last three contests and 10 (3+7) over the last 10 outings dating back to Nov. 24.

With a pair of tallies on the man-advantage, Rochester’s sixth game of the campaign with two or more power-play goals, the club has scored a league-leading 24 goals on the power-play. Equally as impressive, the Amerks have gone 17-for-49 (34.7%) over their last 13 games dating back to Nov. 17.

To finish off the scoring in the period, Cairns dumped the puck around the boards before taking a hit along the boards near the red line. As the puck made its way into the trapezoid, it caromed off the netminder’s stick and directly to Scarfo. The forward pushed a pass to Nazarian, who finished off the play by tucking the puck inside the right post of Keyser at the 13:27 mark.

Providence, trailing 4-1 to begin the final period of regulation, netted a pair midway through the third frame to make it a one-goal game as Steen and Wagner both scored their ninth and fifth goals of the season, respectively.

The Bruins continued to look for the equalizer over the final 10 minutes, and after serving a roughing penalty in the late in frame, Mersch sealed the 5-3 victory as he plotted an empty netter.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

The Amerks usher in the New Year on the road as they embark on a two-game swing through New England, beginning with a 2:00 p.m. matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Jan. 1, 2022. Following the contest from the MassMutual Center, the Amerks close out the weekend with a 3:00 p.m. matinee at the XL Center against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Bruins Beat Red Wings 5-1 For Second Win Of Weekend

DETROIT (AP) — Erik Haula scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Boston Bruins pulled away with three more in the third to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 Sunday. Patrice Bergeron had his fifth goal in three games against Detroit this season. Charlie McAvoy, Trent...
NHL
Boston Globe

Pastrnak scores tiebreaker in 3rd, Bruins beat Devils 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:49 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 on Tuesday night. Curtis Lazar had a goal and an assist, Oskar Steen scored his first career goal and the Bruins won their third straight since returning to the ice after they had six consecutive games postponed because of COVID-19.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Drake
Person
Troy Grosenick
Person
Ryan Macinnis
Person
Michael Houser
Person
Oskar Steen
Person
Michael Mersch
Person
Chris Wagner
Person
Brandon Biro
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Pastrnak, Bruins Bust Through With 5-3 Win Over Devils

Despite blowing three one-goal leads, the Boston Bruins scored two third period goals and held on for a 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night at TD Garden. Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak snapped a nine-game goalless slump to score the game-winner 14:11 into the third period and defenseman Brandon Carlo added an insurance goal with 23 seconds left in regulation to give the Bruins three straight wins for the first time since November 13-20.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Able To Fend Off Devils, Win Game 5-3 After David Pastrnak Goal

The Boston Bruins were in a fight to win Tuesday night. Boston welcomed the New Jersey Devils to TD Garden and saw their lead disappear three different times before a game-winning goal in the third period by David Pastrnak. The Bruins won 5-3 in the end. Head coach Bruce Cassidy...
NHL
NESN

Is David Pastrnak Back? Bruins Star Seized Opportunity In Win Over Devils

David Pastrnak was in a scoring drought since Nov. 30 and was hopeful the NHL pause and holiday break would help him get back on track. The Bruins forward took the first step in righting the ship Tuesday night when he scored what proved to be Boston’s game-winning goal against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rochester Americans
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Tomas Nosek, One More Staff Member In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins continue to have COVID-19 issues. On Wednesday morning, the team placed forward Tomas Nosek in the COVID-19 protocol. The team also added a staff member to the protocol. That news comes one day after the team placed winger Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in COVID-19 protocol. The Bruins had previously placed Karson Kuhlman in protocol over the weekend. The Bruins resumed their season on Saturday after having several games postponed before the holiday break due to COVID outbreaks around the league and within Boston’s roster. The Bruins have won all three of their games since resuming play. Nosek recorded an assist in Tuesday’s win over the Devils, and he contributed with a goal and an assist in the win in Detroit on Sunday. On the season — his first with Boston — he has three goals and four assists in 26 games. The Bruins are set to host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, before going on a two-game road trip to Tampa (Saturday) and Washington (Monday).
NHL
NHL

Devils Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Bruins | GAME STORY

The Devils erased three deficits but still lost for the first time in four games. The Devils erased deficits of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2, but it wasn't enough, eventually falling, 5-3, to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden Tuesday night. New Jersey received goals from Nathan Bastian, Tomas Tatar and...
NHL
Boston

3 takeaways from the Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Red Wings

Maybe, finally, the Bruins are getting more scoring from other places. So far, so good for the Boston Bruins in 2022. A day following their come-from-behind victory against the Sabres, the Bruins ran the Detroit Red Wings out of their own building on Sunday with a 5-1 win. Detroit scored...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NESN

Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Defeat Devils 5-3

The Black and Gold are rolling. The Bruins remain undefeated in 2022 after a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils. The B?s will look to extend their winning streak to four when the Minnesota Wild come to town on Thursday. Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts...
NHL
FanSided

Recap: Bruins extend winning streak to 3 with win over Devils

The year 2022 has been kind to the Boston Bruins and it continued on Tuesday night, with the Bruins defeating the New Jersey Devils 5-3 at the Garden. Five different Bruins potted goals and Linus Ullmark made 23 saves as the Bruins improved to 17-10-2. 1st period. The Bruins got...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks bounce back with win over Hartford

With the help of four different multi-point efforts, including a season-high three-point outing from Arttu Ruotsalainen, the Rochester Americans (17-9-0-0) erased a pair one-goal deficits before holding off a late push by the Hartford Wolf Pack (14-8-2-2) for a 4-3 victory Sunday evening at XL Center. With the win, the...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

63K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy