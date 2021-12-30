North rallies to beat Sullivan, 50-48
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots rallied to beat the Sullivan Golden Arrows, 50-48 to advance to the championship of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.
Alex Ross' three-pointer gave North the lead with under a minute to play. Mark Hanks led the Patriots with 16 points.
