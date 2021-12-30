ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder Push Suns, But Burn Out in 4th to Fall 115-97

 6 days ago

OKC squared off with Phoenix for the second night of a back to back looking to avoid their second straight loss under interim head coach Mike Wilks.

That task wasn’t any easier with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander not playing as a late scratch with a non COVID related issue.

In the first quarter though, OKC started strong with a big time slam from Isaiah Roby, his second in as many games. Roby finished with ten points as the Thunder trailed 33-23 after one.

In the second quarter rookie Aaron Wiggins continued his impressive play. Wiggins notched a steal and a slam as part of a 22 point performance. Wiggins has scored in double figures three straight games. OKC trailed by eight at the break.

In the third, Mike Muscala drained a three which helped him to 13 points on the night. Paul Watson dropped a jumper to help pull the Thunder to within a point. Watson, who got the start, finished with 11. OKC actually had a one point lead in the third after outscoring the Suns 29-25 in the quarter.

But the game belonged to the Suns and Devin Booker. Booker drained a three late in the fourth to ice the contest as Pheonix earned the 115-97 win over OKC.

Lost in the contest was Lu Dort’s 46 game three pointer streak. He didn’t hit one going zero for seven on the night. Next up for the Thunder, OKC battles New York at home on their annual New Year’s Eve game.

