Charlotte, NC

Police: Man shot multiple times in northwest Charlotte homicide

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 6 days ago
(WSOC)

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday morning.

Officers said they responded to a call at approximately 11:51 a.m. on Hamilton Circle, near Sunset Road and Interstate 77. The caller told officers that they had shot someone and that the victim had driven away from the scene.

A short time later, officers said they found a vehicle that had been involved in a crash. Inside, officers said they found a driver with multiple gunshot wounds.

[ ALSO READ: CMPD identifies 19-year-old shot to death near campus of UNC Charlotte ]

The driver, 40-year-old Antone Dominique Sloan, was taken from the scene to the hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives said they are not currently searching for any other suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Akers is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD identifies 19-year-old victim in deadly shooting near campus of UNC Charlotte)

