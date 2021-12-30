Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Tease Possible Post-Credits Scenes With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Spider-Man: No Way Home's writers have addressed if they will return for Spider-Man: 4. The end of the movie has fans salivating for whatever's next for Peter Parker. Both Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers have done a wonderful job satisfying long-time fans with the resolution of No Way Home. But, as Marvel and Sony switch gears to another trilogy or some other arrangement for Tom Holland's Spider-Man, the question of where they fit in remains. FandomWire spoke to the writers, and they say it isn't their place to speculate on their status for Spidey's future. Although producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal have said that active development on Spider-Man 4 has begun in earnest, that doesn't mean they're bringing the entire band back together. A lot of the other actors like Zendaya and Jacob Batalon have been vocal about their support for Holland, but no one knows if we've seen the last of MJ and Ned Leeds either.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO